At PPL, we’re passionate about pollinators and the positive impact they have on our environment.
Birds, bees, and butterflies are just a few of the pollinators that help sustain our ecosystem. And we’re committed to preserving and protecting them.
We’ve done significant research and use a cost-effective seed mix of native, pollinator plants that we can use in our right-of-way areas.
We’ve also developed partnerships with organizations like the Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy by providing them with pollinator plants for their easements.
Since 2017, we distributed more than 105,000 free trees through our Community Roots program to help preserve the environment by reducing greenhouse gases and promoting healthy waterways.
Now, we have a great opportunity to adapt our Community Roots efforts and focus on giving these birds, bees, and butterflies a natural food source. What better way to nourish our environment than through our national pastime? We’ll be providing pollinator-friendly plants and seeds to customers within our territory at baseball games throughout the summer.
At the Williamsport Crosscutters game on Friday, July 16 a team from PPL passed out free wildflower seed packets to everyone attending the game and the first 250 attendees received a tag to claim a free pollinator plant as they exited.
Speaking of nourishing our environment, we also have a long history of protecting some of eastern Pennsylvania’s most majestic birds of prey, including peregrine falcons and bald eagles.
Most recently, we put into place new protections for those birds — and others like them — to distribution lines near a nest.
Here’s what happened: A customer in Schuylkill County noticed a bald eagle nest near one of our distribution lines and notified a state lawmaker, who contacted us.
We hatched (pun intended) a solution to keep the birds safe and reduce the risk that they would come in contact with the power lines.
Our crews replaced wooden arms with fiberglass arms, switched out insulators, and added protective wire guarding on power lines near the large nest.
These are just a couple examples of the way we’re looking out for our environment and the wildlife that makes our Pennsylvania ecosystem so splendid.
Want to stay up to date on our environmental programs? Visit pplelectric.com or follow us on social media. Planting your own pollinators? Post a photo on Facebook, tag PPL Electric Utilities, and use the hashtag #MyPPLPollinatorPatch. Have a safe and healthy summer!
Tracie Witter is a regional affairs director for PPL Electric Utilities.