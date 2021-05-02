Tom Kenny’s Pixel 3A phone stops working. Google promised to replace it, but stalls for three months. How can he get a new phone?
Q: I bought a Google Pixel 3A phone last year. In October, while the phone was still under warranty, it stopped working. Google asked me to return the phone. I did. I’ve been waiting for a replacement phone since then.
In November, Google said it received the Pixel. A representative assured me in writing that I would receive a replacement in 5 to 10 business days.
I’ve written to Google several times since then to find out where the phone is. A manager said that they were having “inventory issues.” I’d like to get a working phone back or a refund for the $400 I spent on the Pixel 3A. Please help! — Tom Kenny, Allentown, Pa.
A: Tom, by the time you contacted me, three months had passed. Three months without a phone is unimaginable for most people. I can’t go five minutes without checking mine. (Disclosure: I’m a loyal Google customer and own a Pixel 5.) So I feel your pain.
Google should have kept you in the loop every step of the way and sent you a replacement phone immediately, and at least within the written promise of 5 to 10 business days. Instead, it sent you form letters — and excuses. The final response from a manager, claiming Google was having inventory problems, was an insult. I mean, it was the holidays, so of course they were having inventory problems.
Everyone was having inventory problems. But that’s not your problem; it’s the company’s.
Instead of telling you why it couldn’t get you the phone on time, maybe it should have taken a minute to explain what it was doing to help you get a phone faster.
In a situation like this, where Google didn’t have any new Pixel 3As to send you, it might have considered replacing your broken phone with a newer model that it did have in stock. Or it could have offered you a full refund, and you could have bought a different phone. But leaving you without a mobile device for three months is inexcusable.
I list the names, numbers and email addresses of Google’s customer service managers on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. A brief, polite email to one of them might have helped retrieve your replacement Pixel 3A faster.
Your case is a classic example of corporate tone-deafness. Rather than fixing a problem — sending you a new phone — Google thought it could keep you happy by giving you the reasons for not complying.
To show it the error of its ways, I propose we take the manager’s phones away for three months. Let’s see how they do!
I contacted Google on your behalf. It promptly sent you a new Pixel phone.
Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help