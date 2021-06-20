SUNBURY — Brenda Bachman has been selling her organic candles and body products for years at craft fairs and she’s now opened Driftwood & Sage Boutique in downtown Sunbury.
Located at 417 Market St., the shop features a large display of handmade soy candles, soaps, body creams and scrubs that Bachman makes in a special room at her Packer Island home, as well as other locally-produced items, such as pottery and jewelry.
“I love natural stuff. I guess I’m an old hippie,” she quipped.
Her husband, Scott Bachman is also involved with the enterprise. He makes the tie-dye and custom tees and signs.
“I needed a hobby,” said the musician and retired restaurant manager. “I know she makes a good product and that people are interested in health and wellness.”
A certified holistic health coach since 2010, Brenda Bachman began making soy candles without dyes or chemicals in 2004 and selling them at area fairs.
The business took off and she branched out into developing other natural products, such as soaps, body scrubs and creams.
“I did really well at the craft fairs,” she said.
She also impressed neighbor, Dave Snyder, who has been using her body products for years.
“I love the body wash and spray, or I should say cologne,” said Snyder, who particularly likes the patchouli scent.
The Bachmans decided a little more than a year ago to open a shop and decided to locate it in downtown Sunbury.
“When I was a kid people would shop downtown a lot. You’d have to drive around the block several times to find a parking spot,” said Scott Bachman.
He hopes to be part of a downtown revival of sorts and customers, like Alexis Lee who visited the shop for first time last week.
“I’m glad something like this is coming to Sunbury,” said Lee.
Driftwood & Sage Boutique will hold a grand opening July 6-10.