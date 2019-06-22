Hard work makes farmers' markets profitable

By Cindy O. Herman
For The Daily Item
It’s probably easier to sell a load of produce at a wholesale auction and be done with it, but selling fruits and vegetables a little at a time at a farmers’ market can be more profitable.
“I would say most of the time you can do 50 percent better than the auction,” said Kevin Dressler, market manager at the Selinsgrove Farmers’ Market and owner of his own produce stand near Kantz. “You can set your price and work with it. You know your bottom rate, so can lower your price and move (product) at your own rate.”
From planting to selling, farmers deal with a number of variables.
“Every year it’s a little different,” said Will Haupt, whose family has sold produce at the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market since 1968 and at the Shamokin market before that
“Every year has its ups and downs.” Weather affects both crops and sales.
Last Wednesday, hit-or-miss storms blew across the Central Susquehanna Valley, dumping rain in some areas and leaving others, like Lewisburg, dry.
“If it had poured here this morning, that would have killed the market,” Haupt said. “It would have been a half day instead of a whole day.”
Modern agriculture is affected by weather, Dressler said, “but we can control the environment a lot more today than you could 50 years ago.”
Plasticulture, which according to North Carolina State University “combines raised beds, plastic mulch, drip irrigation, and fumigation,” helps farmers achieve high-quality produce.
Practices like these help farmers navigate through the weather better than they could before, Dressler said.
Melinda Zook’s family of nine children pulls together to grow, harvest and sell their produce at the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market and also at the Harrisburg Market in the parking lot of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.
“That’s what we live on,” Zook said. “We do make out pretty good.”
The markets offer plenty of competition for vegetable vendors, but that keeps people from getting greedy, she said. She’s also learned that developing a rapport with repeat customers helps her family’s profits. Last year was their first year at the Harrisburg market.
“Last year we did well. This year, it’s double,” she said. “Once people get to know us, it’s amazing. We double our money.”
Growing fruits and vegetables and selling them at the Selinsgrove Farmers’ Market has been profitable for Dressler, but he is mindful of the effort involved.
“I would say you can make a decent living off of 10 acres of a mixed vegetable program,” he said. “It does take a lot of work to do it.”