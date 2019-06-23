Hate the open office? Think it's too loud? Enter the 'phone booth'

Gabriella Massey, a junior interior designer with Bailey Edward, takes a peek at a phone booth by ROOM on the 7th floor at NeoCon being held at the Merchandise Mart on Monday, June 10, 2019. A new trend in offices are phone booth-like spaces that create a sense of privacy for employees as opposed to the open floor office trend that has been popular. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS)