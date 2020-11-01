The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) offers a heating crisis program to residents who qualify for fuel assistance, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
The program repairs a malfunctioning heating unit at no cost. It runs from Nov. 2 to early April. SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program serves a seven-county area: Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Snyder, and Union.
Mandy Fox, chief of SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program, encouraged more people to apply.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on employment, people who normally wouldn’t qualify for the Crisis program might this year,” Fox said.
“We encourage people to contact their local county assistance office to see if they qualify.”
The county assistance office will forward the completed referral to SEDA-COG to assign to a subcontractor.
If residents don’t qualify for LIHEAP or Crisis assistance, they may still qualify for SEDA-COG’s weatherization services.
These services may provide furnace repair, although it is not immediate help, as it would be through the crisis program.
SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program can be reached at 570-522-7219.
Eligibility is based on the number of people in the family at the following income levels: one, $19,140; two, $25,860; three, $32,580; four, $39,300; five, $46,020; six, $52,740; seven, $59,460; eight, $66,180.
Telephone numbers for county assistice offices are: Columbia: 570-387-4232, Juniata: 717-436-2158, Mifflin: 717-242-6095, Montour: 1-866-410-2093, Perry: 717-582-5038, Snyder: 570-372-1721 and Union: 570-524-2201.