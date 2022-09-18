SUNBURY — Downtown Sunbury continues to become more diverse and Gloria Almendarez wanted to be part of the culture change.
The 54-year-old Milton woman has opened La Olanchana, at 259 Market Street, a Hispanic grocery store offering a variety of foods not typically offered in box store grocery markets.
“This was my dream,” the Honduras native said. “I am so excited to be part of Sunbury.”
The idea came to be in late 2019 and early 2020 but then COVID-19 struck and plans were put on hold.
“We continued to look for buildings and places and we saw this location on Market Street but once COVID-19 hit we slowed down,” Rosa Mendoza, 30, of Milton, who is Almendarez daughter-in-law, said.
“But then when things started to open back up we saw this building was still available so we made the deal and here we are.”
The store is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day except on Sundays, when the store is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
“We are seeing a good turnout since we opened about a week ago,” Mendoza said. “We are thankful and excited to serve Sunbury.”
Almendarez said she has plans on expanding her store and wants to begin to serve homemade food.
“We are looking into it and hoping to do this soon,” she said. “For me, I am living my dream and there are a lot of possibilities now.”
Mendoza said her mother-in-law was selling products out of a food truck and in bins but her family wanted to get her in her own permanent place.
“We are all excited for her and look forward to the future of the store growing,” she said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is happy to see the diversity coming to the city.
“This is more proof that people want to invest in this community,” he said. “I am happy for this grocery store because it will meet the needs of our diverse community.”