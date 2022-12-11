NORTHUMBERLAND — The owner of one of the oldest structures in Northumberland Borough is working to restore the building to its original glory.
Bob’s Washington Tavern, located at 10 King St., Northumberland, has been covered up with brown vinyl siding for more than 30 years. During a renovation project earlier this year, owner Larry Bohner and retired contractor Bill Lewis discovered the original log siding from the 1700s and brickwork from the 1800s had been covered up for decades.
“It never should have been covered up,” said Bohner.
“We always knew this place was old, but now we have to learn more about it,” said Lewis, who has 40 years of contracting experience.
According to the Northumberland County Historical Society, the original two-and-a-half-story log structure at the corner of King Street and Priestley Avenue was constructed as a hall and parlor folk house in 1776, four years after the incorporation of the borough. In 1812, John Schreiner expanded the building by adding a brick section. It has been enlarged several times throughout the years, expanding to 22 rooms.
It was the site of meetings and business talks during the stagecoach, canal and railroad periods. The old tavern is said to have gotten its name during the Revolutionary War through the popularity of General and first President George Washington, according to the historical society.
At one point, the property was owned by Susquehanna University, which acquired it as part of a debt owed to the school. In 1937, James and Stella Oplinger bought the tavern from the university. After James Oplinger died in the 1950s, Stella Oplinger continued to operate the establishment alone until her retirement In 1977, Robert Rose purchased the property and had the entire building covered in aluminum siding in the 1980s, according to the historical society and newspaper records.
A newspaper clipping from 1977 when Rose purchased the property for $60,000 indicates that Washington “once visited the tavern, but this has never been proved.”
Rose died on April 16, 2002, at the age of 69. Bohner purchased the building from Rose’s estate in October 2002.
The renovation project started in August with Bohner and Lewis intending to tear down the old siding to re-expose an entrance and window on the King Street side.
They found several layers of vinyl, aluminum, wooden and stucco siding covering up bricks from the 1800s portion and then the logs from the 1700s portion.
“Nobody knew the logs were here,” said Lewis. “The whole plan changed.”
They re-opened the door and window like they planned and constructed an awning over the new entrance. They also found “Washington Tavern” painted on the bricks and made sure to have to have that prominently displayed.
With the other section from the 1700s, Lewis has been working outside to expose the Ameican Chestnut logs, preserve them and seal the walls.
The logs are 35.5 feet long with the widest being 22 inches. The logs appear to be all carved with hand axes, they said.
“They’re huge logs,” said Lewis. “It’s an unbelievable structure.”
The plan is to also renovate the interior to expose the logs and old fireplaces inside and add windows for more light. The interior also calls for a new coat of paint, they said.
“We have to do it for the look,” said Bohner. “I got to see it.”
Local historian Mike McWilliams, of the Northumberland County Historical Society, recently visited the tavern with Bohner and Lewis.
“I was all excited about seeing it,” said Mike McWilliams, of the Historical Society. “Larry just made it the coolest tavern in town if you ask me.”