Small business owners across the Valley reported that the holiday shopping season exceeded expectations in November and December.
The latest COVID-19 variant and supply chain issues didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Shoppers shrugged off the omicron variant, and holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, according to one spending measure, The Associated Press reported.
“It was beyond expectations, absolutely,” said Scott Bachman, owner of Driftwood & Sage Boutique in Sunbury. “We never dreamed we would do what we did. It stayed nice and steady and strong throughout the holidays. We don’t have anything to gauge it with being the first year open, but my wife and I were in retail before. We know what the fourth quarter is all about.”
The business started strong in June when they opened, took a small hit during the summer and fall construction cycle, but picked back up in October.
Once the Late Night Shopping event was held, business was “incredible” and stayed that way, said Bachman.
“We had a store full of people,” Backman said of the event. “All day it was relentless.”
The New York Post reported that shoppers scooped up clothing, jewelry and electronics despite surging prices in all three categories, driving up sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 by 8.5% compared with 2020, according to the MasterCard SpendingPulse survey. They were up 10.7 percent versus the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday season.
The New York Post reported that online sales were up 11 percent from a year ago and 61 percent from 2019, before the pandemic sent shoppers hunkering down at home en masse, according to the survey. This holiday season, e-commerce made up 20.9% of total retail sales, up from 20.6 percent in 2020 and 14.6 percent in 2019.
Omicron is likely to slow the economy’s unexpectedly strong rebound from last year’s coronavirus recession by disrupting travel and discouraging some consumers from venturing out. The variant could also add more heat to already simmering inflation by forcing shutdowns at factories and ports, delaying shipments and driving up prices, the Associated Press reported.
After omicron hit, some consumers shifted their spending to e-commerce, but sales stayed strong, the Associated Press reported.
“I feel really good about how the season played out,’’ said Steve Sadove, senior adviser to Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Inc. “When people feel a little bit uncomfortable, you’ll see a little bit of a pickup in online and a little bit of a slowdown in store performance.’’
Sadove said consumers are “learning to live” with what COVID-19 throws at them.
“You’re coming out of 2021 with quite a bit of consumer momentum,’’ he said.
Gary Hinkle, co-owner of Hinkle’s Toy Barn in Milton said business “far exceeded” what they were expecting in their first six weeks of opening.
The store opened on Broadway Street in mid-March even though they have been doing online sales for more than a year.
“We did really well,” said Hinkle. “We did 68 percent more than we expected to, and that’s just what we did in the store. It was a successful year.”
Hinkle admitted he is apprehensive about the new year because he was concerned the sales were related to Christmas only, but many of his customers commented on the fact that they were shopping for themselves as much as they were for friends or family. The good sales numbers brought more contracts with other toy vendors.
“We hear the same thing over and over again, the one consistent thing is that this town needed this. There are no other toy stores around,” said Hinkle. “That made me feel comfortable. We’re not a month thing and then poof we’re dead.”
Andy Landis, one of the owners of Landis Originals in Lewisburg, said the holiday shopping season was successful for them. They have only been open in a physical location since July.
“We did surprisingly and extremely well,” said Landis. “It was at time beyond our capacity for orders. There were many sleepless days and nights that my wife and I were running around trying to get everything done and out for Christmas, but we met everyone’s goals.”
Landis said he didn’t know what to expect when the holiday season approached.
“I didn’t think it (COVID-19) would hinder people too much,” he said. “I think the vast majority of people wanted to get out and be different than last year. It was good.”
He expressed gratitude to the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, customers and “everyone who stopped and checked us out.”
“The Christmas rush was a huge factor in our success,” he said.
Margie Deppen, the manager of the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove, said the mall was equally as busy as the downtown stores.
“The holiday season was a big success,” she said.
The Associated Press and The New York Post contributed to this report.