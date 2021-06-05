SUNBURY — A new shop on Market Street in Sunbury opened in honor of a loved one who passed away.
Donna Shultz opened Daniel’s Treasures on May 1 at 343 Market St., formerly the location of the Salvation Army thrift shop. The building owner is Vito Bua, who owns the neighboring Original Italian Pizza, at 339 Market St.
Shultz said she named the primitive decor shop with space for vendors after a young man named Daniel Smith who she took in 2004 and helped raise — he took his own life a few years ago in Penns Creek.
“I woke up one morning and the first thought I had for the business name was Daniel’s Treasures,” said Shultz. “He would be proud of me.”
Daniel, who is described as someone who loved to make others laugh, used to make wood shop items for Shultz at Northumberland County Career and Technology Center. While those items are not for sale in the store, Shultz said she considers those items treasures from Daniel.
Shultz said she was working at Selinsgrove Center when she was injured. After a settlement payment was made to her, she said she wanted to invest in something that she could grow.
“I want customers to see an opportunity for vendors,” said Shultz. “Right now, not a lot of people know we’re here.”
Shutlz sells primitive decor and home decorations. She also paints and crafts items for the store to sell, such as a puppy dog hanging decoration made of shells or a birdbath made of old lamps.
“If I can envision it I can try to make it,” she said.
There’s also space for other microbusiness vendors, including Paparazzi Jewelry, Chris’s Digital Memories, Designs by Christine, Collectables to Remember, Forever Memories, This and That Things and Acrylic Paintings by Monica French.
Her eventual goal is to donate portions of her profits to suicide prevention.
Kayla Caraballo, who sells Paparazzi Jewelry, said she likes being at the store.
“It’s hard opening up your own brick and mortar store,” she said. “I don’t have the financial stability to do it. This gives me income, I can spend more time with my kids, and still sell my products. It’s a win-win for me.”
Daniel’s Treasures is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Vendor spots are available for lease by calling 570-898-6147.