It has now been about one year since COVID-19 began upending life.
The changes to how businesses operated were dramatic and came suddenly. With vaccines being distributed, many are starting to see the end in sight. We know what happened, but how will businesses operate in a post-COVID world?
Here are three changes I predict, and two things worth watching. Let’s begin with a big one – working from home.
There will be less working from home than 2020, but more than 2019
As the vaccine is administered and we work towards herd immunity, we will see a return to in-person work.
This is good because many organizations are less efficient when people are not able to work together in person.
Much of the learning, team-building, and certain tasks simply happen better when you can be in person and together.
However, there are benefits to both firms and workers from having people work from home.
For firms, having (some) employees work from home cuts down on the amount of office space that is needed.
This could provide enormous savings, especially for firms with high rents. But flexibility on working-from-home rules could also improve a firm’s ability to attract top talent.
Firms that offer the ability to work from home aren’t confined to hiring in a local area and can essentially go nationwide (or worldwide) with their searches. For workers, the ability to work from home can reduce commute time and, similar to firms, might allow a worker to live farther away from where they work.
So in a post-COVID world, I think we should expect more in-person work than now, but the workplace will never go back to 2019. And that’s a good thing.
The sniffles are not OK
Before COVID, do you remember showing up to work feeling slightly under the weather to tough-it-out through a day of work?
Not letting the sniffles stop someone from getting their job done was a common attitude, and even a point-of-pride for many. Hopefully Covid has shown us it isn’t cool to transmit viruses to other people, and that people should stay home when sick. The ability to work from home should help foster this attitude change.
Business travel
Some meetings are more valuable when everybody can meet in person.
For me, as an academic, there are many professional meetings where much of the value is networking with and learning from people from across the country. Part of this learning is done in formal settings – and that can be replicated with remote presentations, but much of it is done during dinners and coffee breaks, and that is tougher to replicate.
Because of that, we should expect an increase in business travel. However, the ability to have meetings remotely will reduce the number of times people feel compelled to travel. Remote meetings certainly take less time and money, and many firms are getting used to smaller travel budgets. It is tough to imagine the volume of business travel reaching 2019 levels anytime soon.
I think we can be fairly confident with the changes in travel and the changes in attitudes about working from home and working while sick. But there are questions for which we don’t know the answer:
- Question 1: How long until large gatherings come back?
It’s been a long break from most theatre, movies, sports events, concerts, and conventions. These large gatherings often mean big economic impacts for specific regions and sectors of the economy. Thinking about Broadway theatres in New York, Broadway ticket sales have a big impact on not only the theatre industry but on restaurants, hotels, and other industries near Times Square in New York City. The speed at which people can safely congregate – and feel comfortable doing so – will have a big impact on businesses.
There are areas across the country where large gatherings – whether conventions, festivals, concerts, etc. – are economic drivers of the region. Their economic health will be tied to how quickly these events return.
- Question 2: Will more people wear masks when ill?
People in many countries have no qualms wearing masks when traveling or as a courtesy to others when they are ill. Given our experiences with COVID, mask-wearing has become much more common in the USA and other Western countries. Will it become normalized moving forward post-Covid? Will people who are traveling or think they might be sick wear masks more often? It will be interesting to see what happens.
- Conclusions
Societies adapted quickly when COVID struck. How we come out of this will have big implications for businesses and for life. Like when COVID hit, the ability for firms and people to adapt and the rate at which we get back closer to normal will have big implications for businesses and the economy.
We should acknowledge, however, that things will be different after the pandemic ends.
_____
Matthew Rousu is Dean and Professor of Economics in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University. He is author of the book Broadway and Economics: Economic Lessons from Show Tunes. Views do not necessarily represent those of his employer.