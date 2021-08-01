NORTHUMBERLAND — A business formed 12 years ago in Northumberland has merged with a western Pennsylvania firm to offer residential and commercial waterproofing needs across the state.
That means more jobs for Valley residents.
I’m the Guy Basements, was founded by Jake Waltz in 2009 as a waterproofing and foundation repair company.
Baker’s Waterproofing was founded in 1975 by Tim Baker, of western Pennsylvania.
Now the two will merge and keep the name Baker’s Waterproofing, according to Brandon Kazimer, of Groundworks, the Virginia-based parent company of both businesses.
I’m The Guy Basements performs foundation repairs, basement waterproofing, crawlspace repairs and foundation waterproofing.
“Since I’m The Guy Basements launched in 2009, our mission has been to serve customers that are facing one of the most urgent home issues imaginable,” Waltz said.
“With the backing of Groundworks and our expanding team, we will have more resources to reach more areas in Pennsylvania and help local residents when their homes are in need of a critical repair plan.
After the merger is complete, we’ll aggressively scale our employee count in search of the best people to join our tribe and continue our mission every day.”
According to Kazimer, I’m The Guy Basements has achieved significant growth over the past decade.
“In an effort to continue to grow the business, in July the company decided to merge with Baker’s Waterproofing and the move allows the two successful companies to combine their strengths and resources to better serve customers, grow the brand and provide additional career opportunities for their employees.”
Currently, I’m The Guy basements employs 58 people. Baker’s Waterproofing and Groundworks employs 3,300, according to officials from both companies.
Waltz, with the help of marketing director Jenn Harry, a 1994 Shikellamy High School graduate, produced a series of television and video commercials for I’m the Guy Basements.
She plays Mother Nature, always attempting to damage basements, only to find Jake and his crew stopping her in her tracks and saving the day.
Harry said she is excited about the merger, but not yet sure if her Mother Nature character will have future promotional adventures.
“The sky is the limit,” she said.
Baker’s has offered foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair, and concrete leveling solutions in western Pennsylvania.
Tim Baker’s son, Brian, took over in 2012, and in May, Baker’s Waterproofing was acquired by Groundworks.
Brian Baker said he was excited about the merger.
“We will be able to share our resources and with more than 60 years of experience combined, we will be able ot best serve our customers,” he said.
“I’m so proud of the business my family and team has built over the last 46 years at Bakers.
“This partnership will ensure the legacy of serving our customers past and future will continue at the standard of excellence we are known to deliver, while our employees will now have new opportunities for their careers. I know that the next 50 years will prove to be even more exciting for our company as we are now part of Groundworks,”
Groundworks, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, provides foundation and water management solutions including, foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation and concrete lifting services.
Groundworks operates more than 40 offices across the country.