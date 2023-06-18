PAXINOS — Under new ownership, Indian Hills Golf Club and Grille has transitioned from a members-only business model to course where tee-times are open by appointment — to anyone.
Taking control of the 100-year-old club in 2021 was been “an education in itself,” said co-owner Josh Grundon, a former pro at the club when it was members only.
It was a management company, so the process of buying the property wasn’t as simple as coming in with a checkbook, Grundon explained. “It was member-only shareholder-owned, and those shareholders had to vote for us to even be able to acquire.”
Grundon got involved because in 2020, when the pandemic hit, golf courses closed, except Indian Hills. “I joined as a member in 2021.,” he said.
It was at that time “that I started seeing the club go downhill very quickly. Fairways were filled with crabgrass. Crabgrass was around the greens and on the greens. The club was going south really quickly.”
There was a moment when members were at the bar complaining about the golf course conditions. They were upset, Grundon said.
“They were paying a lot of money to play golf here, and the product was terrible. I had management experience at several golf clubs in the Harrisburg area, so I knew what little things could be changed to fix a lot of their complaints and bring the golf course back. I saw a lot of potential.”
There was talk that someone should buy the course. “That’s when I said, I’d buy it,” Grundon remembered.
From there, Grundon went over the financials. “I could see that they were in trouble. I learned bills were not being paid and electric was going to be shut off. Employees didn’t get paid for over a month.”
The agreement was to sell for the debt on the property. “We (Grundon and co-owner Scott Hall) bought the note, the mortgage, as well as all the past debt that was assumed by the former board of directors,” Grundon said.
Grundon and his stepdad financed the whole thing.
A daunting task laid before him. “There was so much to do,” Grundon said. “The first thing we did was to open it up to the public. The operating agreement for the LLC started Sept. 1, 2021.”
Starting that August, he began by redoing all the bunkers, including edging them and putting in new sand.
“I have learned a lot in this journey. For one thing, there wasn’t a restaurant. When I was a member here they only had hot dogs and microwave pizzas. That was it. I had to figure out how to feed people.”
He started small with sandwiches, and that morphed into the restaurant.
The kitchen hadn’t been touched in at least four years.
Nikysha Gulba came on and now sees the the bar running a lot smoother.
“It’s been like walking into a business that just opened.” Gulba said.
“So we added structure and figured out how to make a profit off of the beer and alcohol sales, instead of just breaking even.”
The updated marketing plan has explored different ways to drive increased business. “We’re tried billboards and all the social media,” Grundon said.
“I need to be doing about $2,700 a day on average in sales just to hit that treading water point,” he said.
“It’s how can we get an average of $2,700 a day.
To do that it takes little things like making sure our drinks, our beers, are priced correctly. Making sure out green fees are priced correctly. Our food margins are correct.
“How do you make those averages in the down season? I have to do that $2,700 a day, whether it is January 1 or July 1.
“There are days when I do $15,000 and days when I lay an egg.”
There are more than 30 employees, some part time.
The Indian Hills golf course is par 72, and extends 6,600 yards.
Golfers can book a tee-time on the Indian Hills website at: golfatindianhills.com.