PAXINOS — The transition of Indian Hills Golf Club and Grille from a private club to a public space continues.
Since control of the 100-year-old club changed in 2021, co-owner Josh Grundon said the process has been “an education in itself.”
Grundon said a daunting task laid before him and his co-owner Bud Engle when they took over in late 2021. “There was so much to do,” Grundon said. “The first thing we did was to open it up to the public.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the golf course remained open. The new owners used the time to upgrade the course, starting by redoing all the bunkers, including edging them and putting in new sand, along with getting rid of pesky crabgrass around some spots.
Fast toward nearly two years and the club is open for public events, including weddings, has a new golf pro and a renovated clubhouse and restaurant on site.
Services expandThe club is now available for all types of events, from baby and bridal showers to celebration of life events and Christmas parties.
The site also is available as a full-service wedding venue, with indoor and outdoor weddings available — contact event coordinator Jill Yablonski at 570-259-5569 — for more information.
Grundon’s wife, Eileen, is the wedding coordinator. For more information on weddings reach out to Eileen Grondun at 717-514-8124, or email eileengrundon@gmail.com.
The restaurant is now open to the public seven days a week. The club, at 1167 Old Reading Road in Paxinos, hosts a Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. an event that has quickly become popular Eileen Grondun said.
The head chef, Bill Shaffer, provides an upscale casual dining experience, Eileen Grundon said, noting reservations are not required, but highly recommended.
Engle and his wife, Mary, are currently overseeing the renovations throughout the clubhouse and restaurant.
They’ve already renovated the new Four Seasons room in the restaurant, which opened last fall. Renovations to restrooms are nearly complete before work begins to update the bar area.
There is a newly built outside bar and patio area with owners looking at booking live entertainment for the weekends. The Grundon’s said there are plans for an AirB&B, as the clubhouse includes an apartment whose renovations are nearing completion.
On the golfing side of the operation, golf pro Justin Hill is managing the golf operation, which now includes a new beverage cart on the course for public play, leagues, and golf outings.