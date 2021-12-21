SELINSGROVE — Focus Central PA will host IDF 2022: Industrial Development Forum, an in-person event, on March 23 at Susquehanna University.
Industrial and infrastructure investment projects in the region will be announced and recognized during the event. Additionally, topics to be covered by expert panels and keynote speakers include smart growth, economics, site selection, funding and talent in Pennsylvania.
Keynote speakers are Jim Robey, principal with Robey Analytics, and Dennis Burnside, executive managing director with Vestian.
Tickets are $20. For more details and to register, visit www.FocusCentralPA.org, contact Focus Central PA at 844-293-8719 or locate@focuscentralpa.org.