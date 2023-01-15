SELINSGROVE — Two graduates of the Empire Beauty School, in Shamokin Dam, have joined together and opened a new salon — InstaGlam, in Selinsgrove.
Angie Ortiz, 44, of Sunbury, explained that “co-owner Jenna Matsinger and I went to Empire Beauty School together and one day she said to me, ‘What do you think about at some time in the future, we open our own salon? What do you think about that?’”
Ortiz’s first reaction was a definite yes. That determination to work together and own their own business came true this past week.
It was a lifelong dream of both Ortiz and Jenna Matzinger, 30, of Coudersport.
Matzinger was an award-winning George Bradley Scholarship student at the Empire Beauty School.
Once they decided to go into business the next step was to find a location and prepare the space.
“We looked for the right spot beginning in the fall of 2022,” Ortiz said. The salon is located at 49 Airport Road, Selinsgrove.
Much work had to be done to get the salon into working shape, including adding a bathroom. Ortiz credited Matzinger’s fiance with doing a lot of the handiwork.
When it came to the logistics of running a business, Ortiz and Matzinger were helped by both the Bucknell Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Empire Beauty School.
At the Empire School Matzinger and Ortiz learned the basics of cosmetology techniques, and much of everything they would have to do for clients, cutting hair in different styles, and doing facials, and nails.
Meanwhile, learning the finances, getting insurance, and other tasks necessary to the operation were also key to operating, and Matzinger credited Maureen Hauck, Assistant Director, Business Consulting, Bucknell SBDC, with helping.
Matzinger knew all about SBDC when she attended a ribbon cutting some time ago. “When Angie and I started seriously thinking about opening our own salon I remembered Maureen and what SBDC does and how it helps small business startups. So that was one of the first people we reached out to.
“We were lucky. Maureen was amazing, helping us in every possible way. The business end, the marketing.”
SBDC sent Matzinger and Ortiz “a lot of videos about startups and this was super handy for us,” Matzinger said. “Definitely felt comfortable working with the SBDC than by doing it by myself.”
As of now, Matzinger said, they are operating by appointment. Call: 570-884-8211. The owners also have a Facebook page: InstaGlam.