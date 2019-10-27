In July, President Donald Trump claimed that the U.S. economy “is the best it has ever been”.
This was immediately criticized by some people who questioned whether this was a true statement and by others on who should receive credit for the economy.
Let’s set aside the question of President Trump’s impact on the economy — that would take another article. (Actually, that might take a book. Or two.) But it is useful to consider whether this is indeed the best economy in history.
To determine if this is the best economy in U.S. history, what factors would we want to consider?
I think three key metrics are worth examining: the unemployment rate, real median income, and the inflation rate. Why these three? Let’s examine in order.
The unemployment rate is one of the most-discussed economic indicators, and for good reason. It measures the percentage of people who are unemployed, i.e., not employed and currently looking for work, relative to the labor force (which is the unemployed plus those who are working).
But it shouldn’t be the only metric. Between 1800-1900, there were many periods with low unemployment. Why wasn’t the economy then as good as it is now? Incomes were much lower.
Incomes should be considered, and I think real median income is a reasonable statistic to use. Median income measures the income of the middle household in a country — so half of the households in the US are earning more and half are earning less. Using “real” median income means we are adjusting incomes for inflation over time.
Other income statistics, like mean income, are also useful, but those could be distorted by the households that are doing best. But if median incomes are higher, it means the Middle-America family – by definition – is doing better.
Finally, I think we should consider inflation. Inflation is the increase in prices of goods and services. In theory, inflation shouldn’t matter, as it is a general price increase. (If wages and prices both go up by the same amount, nobody is worse off or better off.) But in practice, high inflation rates cause uncertainty, can distort measurements, and can cause inefficient economic behavior.
So if we look at these three metrics, how are we doing? The unemployment rate is incredibly low, at 3.5% right now — the lowest in fifty years. So people who want jobs are getting jobs — that is good. But what about incomes?
There is good news on incomes as well. Median household incomes, adjusted for inflation, are at an all-time high. (Eclipsing $61,000.) So not only are Americans working — but the median household is earning more than ever before. Finally, the inflation rate has remained relatively stable in recent years, and in June was 1.6 percent.
These three indicators don’t mean everything is perfect, of course. There are concerns over the US debt, personal debt, how much the economy will grow, the impact of trade wars, the impact of regulations and proposed new laws, whether the stock market will continue to grow, and more. And of course, within a country of 320 million, just because the median family is doing well doesn’t mean that all families are doing well. But for a snapshot in time — these three statistics do a good job capturing the health of our economy.
Economic performance is cyclical, so who knows how long this will last. But for now, perhaps we should acknowledge that this is the best economy in U.S. history.
Matthew Rousu is Dean and Professor of Economics in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University.