Joint Rail Authority supports Focus Central Pennsylvania

LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA), owner of six short line railroads in the Central Susquehanna Valley, is investing $3,750 this year to support efforts of Focus Central Pennsylvania to promote the region to attract new corporate investment and jobs.
A check was presented by SEDA-COG JRA’s Board Members John Showers and Jeff Stover to Lauren Bryson, Focus’ executive director and Jennifer Wakeman, Focus’ vice chairwoman.
“The JRA is proud, once again, to support the good work of Focus Central PA to help us locate more rail-served industries on our system” said Showers, chairman of SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.
The Lewisburg-based JRA is an eight-county municipal authority offering public ownership of the trackage and fixed facilities, while freight service to customers is handled by the private sector through an agreement with the North Shore Railroad group.
The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority’s mission is to preserve and foster rail service in the Valley and to further economic development through retention, improvement and expansion of the infrastructure and the rail service it supports. In the last ten years, The Rail Authority has reinvested $43 million into upgrades and replacement of rail facilities and development of additional tracks to serve new industrial sites, officials said.
“Focus’s investors provide the financial resources that allow Focus to implement strategic pro-active marketing programs to attract quality, family-sustaining job creators to its seven-county region. Attracting quality companies is fiercely competitive so these resources from investors like JRA are invaluable for Central Pennsylvania’s marketing efforts to attract new jobs and capital investments to Central Pennsylvania.” Bryson said.
Focus Central Pennsylvania is part of a committed team in the region that is driving economic development for communities in Centre, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Mifflin counties.
The mission of Focus is to attract and support expansion of capital investment that creates quality career opportunities for the families of Central Pennsylvania, Bryson said.
“Focus pro-actively connects with site location consultants and companies looking to expand. This work helps our communities become an even greater place to live and work,” she said.