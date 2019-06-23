ELYSBURG — Klebon Insurance Group has been named winner of the Erie Insurance F.W. Hirt Quality Agency award, the distinguished Erie Insurance Agency award.
Each year, Erie gives the award to agencies that best demonstrate long-term commitment to exceptional service, performance and profitability across all lines of business. The award is named in honor of late Erie Insurance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer F. William Hirt.
“We are extremely honored to have received this award and are proud of the customer-centric team we’ve built,” said Brad Klebon, president and founder of Klebon Insurance. “Thank you to each of our customers for allowing us to serve you the best.”
Klebon Insurance offers a full line of property/casualty insurance products, including auto and homeowners insurance, as well as commercial and life insurance from Erie Insurance. Founded in 2004 by Brad Klebon, the agency has served thousands of community members with its growing team of customer service personnel. Today, the agency continues to provide the most individualized and comprehensive insurance coverage with respect and sincerity, and at the lowest possible cost.
The agency is located 426 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg, and serves the Northumberland and Schuylkill counties and beyond. To learn more, visit kleboninsurance.com or call 570-648-5055.