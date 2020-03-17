SUNBURY — Kenny Jones knows pretty much everything there is to know about the nuts and bolts of how a newspaper goes from computer files to a run on the printing press.
"He's a pressman," said plant manager Tom Hosey. "Kenny has been with the company for 16 years, but he's been with the pressroom for two."
Jones doesn't know every job in the building, Hosey said, "but he knows bits and pieces of them all. So that means we can actually move him around all over the place. The newer person downstairs (we were speaking from Hosey's office on the second floor), he's kind of stuck where he is at until we can cross train him."
That's no longer an issue with Kenny Jones, Hosey said. "Ken has an advantage over anybody else walking in here because he also worked in the mailroom for so many years. When he moved from the distribution center over to the press, he already knew what we did. Our schedules I mean. We didn't have to train him. He knew that we go to lunch at 10 p.m. He knows the press starts at 12:30 a.m."
When you bring new employees off the street they have to learn these schedules, but Jones already knew it.
Jones is from the Sunbury-Shamokin area, he said. He father George also once worked at the Daily Item in building maintenance.
"I started in the mailroom," he said. "And was there for 14 years. When I came here, I really didn't know anything in detail. I worked my way up. I had some basic knowledge of how the press ran."
He had to learn all the steps in making it happen, though, he said.
These days he is on the console, a control system.
One of the things he does is line up the pictures on the engraving plates for the press run.
"When we do process color," Jones explained, "we have yellow, red, blue, and black, and when we put the plates on the press and we start up I have to move them, make adjustments. Make sure that everything is in line so that you don't have a fuzzy picture in the paper."
The press used by the Daily Item "has been here since 1980," Hosey added. "So this part of the building, where the press is, hasn't changed over those years. The only thing that has changed over the last 10 years is, we used to have negatives. We no longer have those. We go straight to plate. Basically over the last 20 years that has been the only thing that has changed."
Which is not to say, Jones noted, "that I'm always learning new things on the job. When things break down, I might not know anything about how to fix the problems, but Hosey will be there working on it. And I learn from them. I try to pay attention and learn the job from the fullest extent."
Jones likes the idea of learning new things.
"Oh yeah," he said. "It keeps me busy."
Jones has worked the same shift for years, five days a week, as the work in the plant runs seven days a week year round.
"We work 365 days a year," Hosey said. "We never have a day off. At 7 p.m., every night, for the most part, there will be somebody here, even on Christmas. When the newsroom finishes their work, we are still here. Ready to go. This is the backbone of the system. The last leg of it before the paper is actually distributed."
On the night of the interview Jones is also helping to unload the paper from the truck.
The sections they were working on involved four runs, said Jones and Hosey. "We have to run the Go section, Thursday's Daily Item paper (this interview was conducted on a Wednesday), and the Bloomsburg University college paper. Tonight is a very busy night."
The core work at the plant, Jones noted, is the core paper, The Daily Item, and two outside jobs, the Bucknellian college paper, and the Bloomsburg University paper.
"Certain nights we are a lot busier than others," Hosey said.