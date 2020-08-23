KREAMER — Kreamer Feed is set to launch a line of organic animal feed designed for commerical farms and backyard famers.
The new product, following the success of Nature’s Best Organic Feeds, is a non-GMO line sold directly from the property in Kreamer using a newly-built e-commerce platform. This will be the first experience for Kreamer Feed with online sales from their website — kreamerfeed.com
The product line — Blue Ribbon Freshly Mixed Feeds — offer non-GMO feed options for customers looking for bagged products.
The line features 40-pound bags of Chick Starter Crumbles, Egg Layer Pellets, Poultry Scratch Grains, All Flock Crumbles for chickens, turkeys, pheasants and guineas, as well as All Stock Pellets for cattle, sheep and goats.
According to the Non-GMO Project, “genetically modified organisms” (GMOs) are living organisms in which genetic material has been artifically manipulated in a laboratory through genetic engineering. This creates combinations of plant, animal, bacteria and virus genes that do not occur in nature.
A spokeswoman for Kreamer Feed said everyone has a right to know what is in their food and deserves access to non-GMO choices.
The product line is scheduled to launch this week. More information is available online now at:kreamerfeed.com/blueribbon