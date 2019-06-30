SELINSGROVE — On June 20, Leadership Susquehanna Valley (LSV) celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2019.
A ceremony was held at Susquehanna University, honoring the 24 graduates: Matthew Atchison, FNB Bank, N.A.; Genie Bausinger, Milton Regional Sewer Authority; Valerie Campbell, Weis Markets; Stephanie Derk, Geisinger; Nathan Druckenmiller, Dreisbach United Church of Christ; Danielle Furnari, Geisinger; Stacie Gaul, Evangelical Community Hospital; Robert Gonzalez, Service 1st Federal Credit Union; Ryan McNally, Evangelical Community Hospital; Amber Lind, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit; Jennifer Persun, Susquehanna Fire Equipment; Jessica Plehn, The Daily Item; Deneen Porzi, UPMC Susquehanna; Samantha Proffitt, Susquehanna University; Ginnetta Reed, Ronald McDonald House of Danville; Cyrus Robinson, Kreamer Feed; Roy Sassman, PPL Electric Utilities; Crissy Schreffler, Susquehanna Community Bank; Christopher Snyder, North Shore Railroad; Sara Snyder, Shared Support; Michael Stahl, Wood-Mode; Michael Umstead, Weis Markets; Matthew Weikel, National Beef, and Macie Whitsel, BJE Poultry.
During the event, Sara Snyder of Shared Support, Inc. reflected on the things class members experienced over the nine-month in a poem, “The Bridge Builder” — encouraging her classmates to be bridge builders. She was elected by her peers to be their class representative.
Also during the ceremony, LSV Board President Leslie Temple, of Fulton Bank, recognized outgoing Board Director Linda Brown (LSV, Class of 1997) for her time and dedication to the program. Brown served in all aspects of the program, contributing to the LSV’s growth, evolution, and improvements over the past six years.
She is a past-president of LSV and helped in the reconstruction of the organization’s bylaws.
Sponsors of the event included: NRG Controls North (premier sponsor), Susquehanna Community Bank (graduation ceremony sponsor), Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce (diploma sponsor), and Angela Miller (wine sponsor).