What differentiates light, medium, and dark roasts?
How does coffee gets its flavor?
These are among the most common questions I get asked, as a specialty coffee roaster.
First let’s break down the different roast levels.
Roasts are most commonly referred to as “light,” “medium,” and “dark.” These levels are on a spectrum and are determined by time and temperature. The easiest way to determine the roast level of a bean is by its color.
Light brown for a light roast, dark brown for medium roast, and black for a dark roast.
Exact times and temperatures depend on the roasting machine and the particular coffee. The following is an example of common parameters for roast levels.
Light roasts will be dumped when the inside of the roaster reaches 400 to 405 degrees.
That normally occurs within 9 to 10 minutes.
A medium roast will be dumped at 410 to 420 degrees in 11 to 12 minutes, and a dark roast will be dumped at 440 to 450 degrees in 13 to 14 minutes.
Now, let’s look at coffee flavors or “tasting notes.” Like win, all good coffee contains delicious flavors. The number one task of a coffee roaster is to accentuate those delicious natural flavors. A task that is an art and a science.
So how does a coffee roaster decide on the roast level for a particular coffee?
This answer is based on the particular tasting notes that the roaster wants to highlight.
For example, an Ethiopian coffee that has bright and fruity notes will taste best as a light roast, a creamy and chocolatey Honduran coffee will do well as a medium roast, and an earthy Sumatra with low acidity will perform well as dark. Experienced roasters always allow the coffee to determine the proper roast level, which means they evaluate many factors about the coffee in order to accentuate the delicious natural flavors hiding inside the bean.
As previously mentioned, light roasts are best with coffees that have bright, fruity, and floral notes. This is often the case with African coffees, as well as some from Central & South America. Light roasts typically have a lighter body to them, similar to hot tea. They also have the highest acidity, which is that “brightness” you feel on your palette. Light roasts have become extremely popular over the past decade or so, as flavors in coffee continue to improve as coffee quality evolves.
Medium roasts work well with beans that have chocolate, earthy, or nutty flavors or “tasting notes.” Medium roasts have a thicker body, delivering a velvety creamy-like texture. Roasting a coffee to the medium level tones down the acidity of a coffee. Medium roasts are probably most popular right now and are easiest for most coffee drinkers to enjoy. They make nice blends and crowd-pleaser coffees for cafes, restaurants, etc.
Dark roasts were most popular before coffee quality evolved to the high standard it has now achieved. Before quality and roasting experience skyrocketed, roasters predominately roasted to dark to mask any flaws or undesirable flavors. A dark roast tastes burnt and smoky because the bean is actually beginning to burn. A lighter dark roast will still carry some of the beans natural flavors, but the flavors will be toned down.
In summary, I want to help clear up a point of common confusion. Being in the coffee industry for many years, I often hear folks say they like dark roasts because they enjoy “strong” coffee. After many conversations with coffee drinkers, I have realized that some who say this are under the assumption that light or medium roasts are weak in flavor, and dark roasts are superior because they provide maximum flavors from the bean.
That could be the case for stale or poor quality coffee, but not with fresh specialty coffee. Light and medium roasts bring out the fullest natural flavors from the bean. I believe Starbucks has contributed mostly to this confusion as they predominantly served dark roasts in the company’s early days. This company became so popular that they literally defined how people thought coffee should taste.
I hope this article has given you a better understanding and appreciation of coffee. This article barely even scratches the surface! If you’d like more information or would like to try coffees that are full of natural flavors, check out my company website: www.gnosiscoffee.com. Thanks for reading.
Jed Epler owns and operates Gnosis Coffee Roasters in Mifflinburg.