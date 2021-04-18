MIFFLINBURG — What began as a one-off for the holiday season evolved into a new business venture named Artisan Corner Co-op that features the handmade wares of local crafters and artists.
The borough’s annual Christkindl Market was scuttled in December out of caution of the spread of COVID-19. Some merchants didn’t want to lose out on the opportunity the holiday shopping season presents and worked to open pop-up shops in town.
Joannah McGregor’s corner storefront at 500 Chestnut St. (Route 45) was among those hosting temporary shops. McGregor and Karen Teichman and a few more helping hands cleaned the space top to bottom and welcomed holiday shoppers. When Christmas came and went, they didn’t want to close for good.
“We liked it so much we talked Joannah into making this more permanent,” said Teichman, vendor coordinator for Artisan Corner Co-op.
“That wasn’t hard,” McGregor replied.
Artisan Corner Co-op is located inside a building constructed in the 1880s that first housed The Commercial Hotel and later became an apartment building known as Buffalo Valley Inn, according to McGregor.
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the co-op currently hosts 12 vendors. Their goods are spread throughout the rustic first floor. The offerings are diverse and unique, like handmade shawls, socks, knit caps, yarn and more made with alpaca fleece from Country Vale Alpacas in New Columbia.
Other offerings include original photography, paintings of local landscapes, silkscreens, jewelry, folk art, soaps, lotions and essential oils, handmade crafts and pottery among many others.
It’s all arts and crafts. There are no flea market items or antiques.
“That’s what makes this different. It is arts and crafts, all homemade. It’s unique,” said Kelly Clark, whose business JC Clayworkx Pottery is among the vendors.
One vendor donates a portion of their proceeds to animal rescues, Teichman said, while her own shop at the co-op donates to a charity that purchases goods from villages in developing countries. Also, the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum has items for sale in support of the museum.
Artisan Corner Co-op opened in January. Teichman hopes to expand the business’s hours and is seeking new artists and crafters to join.
“Because we’re a co-op, the vendors run the show. They take turns here on Saturdays,” McGregor said.
“You’re really dealing with us on all levels. Sometimes, we’re all here taking turns. If I’m here with the pottery, I can explain it to the customers. You’re dealing with the actual artist,” Clark said.
Artisan Corner Co-op will feature guest artists on Saturdays and when COVID-19 protocols ease, it will also play host to workshops for visitors to learn how to make pottery, jewelry, fairy gardens, folk art and the art of rug hooking.
“We hope to teach what we do and share our art with others,” Teichman said.
Artisan Corner Co-op is located at 500 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. It’s currently open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Find the shop’s business page on Facebook.