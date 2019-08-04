Local companies help upgrade 911 operations

By Lisa Z. Leighton
For The Daily Item
When a call is placed to 911 in Snyder, Union or northern Northumberland counties, the end user doesn’t think about the behind-the-scenes infrastructure needed to quickly and accurately route the call to the appropriate responding agency.
For nearly two years, technical teams at MePush and NRG Controls North have collaborated with the new regional emergency call center, Central Susquehanna Regional 911, to overhaul network, server, security and surveillance infrastructure.
“The merge between Snyder and Union 911 has taken years of planning.” said Cheryl Stiefel, executive director at the 911 center.
“MePush and NRG Controls North have worked with us every step of the way by providing expert opinion and labor from design to implementation,” she said.
The primary goal of the project was to update an existing server network after the merger of the two agencies, leading to more efficient routing and quicker response times for those placing a call to the 911 network.
MePush handled the planning and installation of the new wiring, servers, and network infrastructure for the upgraded system.
Their partner in the project, NRG Controls North, managed security needs, including exterior and interior surveillance cameras as well as an access control system that includes RFID tags on all doors.
“NRG Controls North worked closely with the owner and design team from initial conception to final implementation,” said Brian Scandle, President, NRG Controls North. “Being involved early allowed the project to flow smoothly and meet the owner’s requirements with little to no changes throughout the project.”
The upgraded system will have a tremendous impact on callers to the 911 system, as well as first responders who rely on timely communication when responding to an emergency, officials said.