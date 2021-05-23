MIDDLEBURG — Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes is managing to do more than weather the challenge of a lumber shortage and rising prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past year, the company has had about a 40 percent increase in online visits to its website, said marketing manager Bobbi Landis.
“That is just inquiries, but we are in a position to have a banner year,” she said of the company that was established in 2013.
In fact, Landis said, one of the inquiries came from Alaska which did turn into an order for a 2,057-square-foot log and timber home
Although there are plenty of trees in the 49th state, Landis said the private homebuyer was drawn to the company’s specialty products.
Timberhaven’s representative, Stan Dixon of Colchester, Illinois, secured the sale after sharing a do-it-yourself log-home-construction video to a social media group, Log Cabin Ideas, featuring the company’s White Pine engineered logs.
The company has begun transporting the finished logs which will be assembled on site.
They are being placed on a sea container which will be loaded onto a semi-trailer bound for Baltimore, Md. where the materials will be taken by train to Tacoma, Wa.
From there, the logs will be transported by a barge to Anchorage, Ala., where they will be put on another truck for the last leg of the 110 mile journey in time for delivery in early June.
“It is amazing to me that we caught the attention of someone so far away with a simple three-minute video,” said Dixon
“Throughout this process, technology has made communication with the remote clients expeditious and seamless. I’m so thankful for it. Overall, I am very excited about securing the company’s first sale in Alaska and am looking forward to visiting the area – and meeting my clients face-to-face – later this year.”
The home began making its way on the 4,200 mile journey to Matanuska County, Alaska, on Friday.
Closer to home, Timberhaven is building a new pavilion commissioned by the Middleburg Revitalization Committee for Charles Park.
Several company employees began erecting the structure last week.
“The project would not be as far along as it is if it weren’t for the help of the Revitalization Committee volunteers,” said Timberhaven owner Lynda Tompkins.
Committee treasurer Brenda Dombrowski worked with company employees to design the structure.
“We wanted something different than just a plain old pavilion,” she said of the structure that will feature mountain stone and timbers.
Offering customized work and being flexible is what helps set Timberhaven apart from other log home manufacturers, Landis said.
Timberhaven offers a variety of products, including stair systems, timber accents, hybrid and log.
Backyard she-sheds are also rising in popularity and one of the company’s more elaborate designs will be featured in the July issue of Log & Timber Home Living.
In the magazine’s August issue, a Timberhaven full-scale timber frame home will be featured, company officials said.