Two Valley realtors agree with a chief economist's assessment of this year's homebuying season.
Inman News, a leading real estate news source, reported that Mark Fleming, chief economist for First American Financial Corp., said the fear of missing out on low mortgage rates could “supercharge” the housing market ahead of the spring homebuying season, but not necessarily in markets where inventory is scarce.
Aimee Buehner, associate broker at Bowen Agency Realtors and member of the parent board of the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors, and Sabra Karr, associate broker and general manage at Village Realty, director of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors and members of the MLS Board on Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors, both said the potential to supercharge is there.
However, the market response may not be what people expect," said Buehner.
"The spring homebuying market is different than what it was historically. The demand has grown. There is a more year-round demand. Spring buying season is not as much a thing as it used to be."
Interest rates and other facts may supercharge the market, but it will continue to be challenged by a low inventory of housing, said Buehner.
"Essentially, the market is supercharged. There are just no houses to sell," said Karr. "The demand is high and the inventory is low. The market is flooded with buyers waiting for inventory to become available. Everyone is just waiting on housing to come on the market."
The seller's market has slowed down "a bit" since the pandemic's real estate offer, but both Buehner and Karr said they are still receiving multiple offers above list price within days of listing.
"It's been that way for a year at least," said Karr. "People are moving into the area to be close to family. If their kids bought a house here, then parents are relocating to be closer. One client I had had both sets of parents move."
COVID changed the way people live and work. If a job is now remote, that means homeowners can live anywhere they want to live, they said.
"Everyone was stuck at home. They were doing schooling from home, working from home, all those things exacerbated what already existed," said Buehner.
Those looking to sell are also afraid to put their home up for sale because they might not have a place to go, they said.
"People can sell their home, but they might be challenged with finding a new place to live," said Buehner.
Inman News reported that, "First American’s latest Real House Price Index shows affordability was down 21 percent in November from a year ago, with 21.5 percent home price appreciation and a 30-basis point bump in mortgage rates outweighing 4.4 percent income growth."
“Affordability is likely to decline further in 2022, because both mortgage rates and nominal house prices are expected to rise,” Fleming told Inman News. “While rates are expected to increase steadily throughout 2022, many potential home buyers may try to jump into the market now before rates rise further. The fear of missing out on low rates, or ‘FOMO,’ and the potential loss of house-buying power may supercharge the housing market ahead of the spring home-buying season.”
Fleming went on to say that housing supply “tends to increase in the spring months as more sellers list their homes for sale. While home buyers may have FOMO because of rising rates, they may not want to succumb to the fear of better options … because there may be a better home option or options when there’s more homes for sale, even if it means they may pay more.”
Corey and Megan Zerbe, who are parents of Owen, 4, and Calvin, 2, worked with Buehner for 14 months before they finally found their house. They moved this past weekend from a rental in Sunbury to a three-bedroom ranch house in Selinsgrove.
They said they looked at 20 homes before this one as their third bidding. They were outbid on one house and backed out of another after finding issues with the inspections, they said.
"As time went on, it did get frustrating," said Megan Zerbe. "We would find ourselves saying that maybe we can make it work. We were trying to justify houses. In this market, we felt like we needed to jump on something just to get a house."
Buehner encouraged them to wait, but it wasn't easy. Interest rates crept up, the houses they could afford got smaller. Houses that three years ago might have cost $1750,000 were not going for more than $200,000, or people were paying tens of thousands of dollars over asking price, said Corey Zerbe.
"It seemed like forever, but we're glad we didn't settle," said Megan Zerbe.
Inman News contributed to this report.