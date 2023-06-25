Millions of Americans are graduating from high school or college this summer and will start a new job.
If you are one of them, congratulations!
Getting a new job can often be difficult, and requires making a good impression and passing many stages of the application and interview process. But the importance of making a good impression isn’t over.
The first 90 days of a new job is an important indicator of success. It serves as a probationary period where an employer can decide whether or not you’re well-suited for the position and it sets the tone for your role in the organization.
While it’s rare, an employer can also decide within a probationary window to terminate the employment relationship with an employee.
How do you continue to make a positive impression after you pass the interview phase? Beyond that, how do you ensure that you pass the 90-day probationary period with flying colors? Consider these three tips:
Know the jobA job ad is a powerful tool — it likely attracted you to the position and the job ad communicates the key competencies the employer is seeking in a candidate.
It communicates important aspects of the employer’s culture and how the position will contribute to the company’s overall mission.
This is why the job ad and description are so important to a new employee—it serves as a guide for what your priorities should be in the first 90 days.
Beyond the ad, make sure you learn what your supervisor’s priorities are so you can ensure you are putting effort into the right tasks.
With support from your supervisor, you could also benefit by visiting with other employees at the firm to learn more about how your role relates to theirs and how you might work together.
Be coachable The first 90-days of employment typically involves an orientation, training, and routine coaching in order to ensure success on the job.
Employers want new employees to demonstrate engagement by paying attention and asking questions.
While managers should — and many managers will — provide feedback regularly, the employee can also share in the responsibility by making sure they ask questions and get feedback when appropriate.
Let’s say that you are assigned a new project. You should feel free to ask your manager for past examples of that project.
Additionally, we recommend providing status updates to your manager to ensure that you are on track. There is nothing worse than delivering a pr oject that does not meet the expectations of your manager. During check-ins with supervisors, you can simply ask “How am I doing?” and gauge their response for any tweaks you need to make in your performance.
Be visibleProximity bias is the practice of favoring employees who are physically closer to managers and, because your managers are human, it happens in the workplace.
As a new employee, you can combat this bias by keeping in touch with your manager and colleagues, especially during project milestones.
Additionally, take the extra step and get to know people you work with. Schedule informational meetings to learn more about the work that your colleagues do, eat lunch in communal areas, and engage in work-appropriate small talk that is consistent with the employment culture.
Through these conversations, you’ll be able to learn more about the dependencies between your role and the roles of your colleagues.
As a result, you may be asked to contribute to other’s work or at least have the option to raise your hand to take on greater responsibilities. These strategies are helpful for all employees but are especially important if your job has you working remotely.
Starting a new role can be both exciting and overwhelming. We hope these tips will make the first 90 days easier and less stressful by helping you demonstrate your knowledge, enthusiasm, and interest in the larger organization.
Allie Grill is Director of the Career Development Center and Matthew Rousu is Dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University