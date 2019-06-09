NEW BERLIN — MCPS of Central PA, one of the area’s largest credit card processors, will be holding four “Open House” demonstrations of the leading Point-of-Sale machines on the market today.
Clover Systems is an all-in-one device that is a cash register, credit card terminal, barcode scanner, inventory controlling, remote accessible, promotion capable POS. Through MCPS, a purchase of this equipment will come fully prepared to work immediately.
If the business owner has an inventory he wants loaded into the Clover, MCPS will have that done before shipping the machine.
There also is a “Clover Mini”, which takes up little space and performs many functions available in the full system. In addition, there also is a bar code reader, special printer and the phenomenal Clover Flex, which is a remote credit card reader.
MCPS of Central PA, which has signed more than 400 local businesses in its 19 years, is located in New Berlin. Its sister company, MCPS for Campgrounds specializes in RV Campgrounds and is one of the nation’s largest supplier of credit card processing in the RV campground industry, with nearly 700 campground customers.
Headed by Art Lieberman, Deanne Bower and David Malone with a highly trained group of marketing specialists, MCPS works with two of this nation’s leading processing banks.
From June 10 through 13, MCPS and the GSVCC will demonstrate the Clover System at four venues:
n Monday, the demo will take place in MCPS’s office, which is a yurt, at 418 Hazel St., New Berlin.
n Tuesday, the demo moves to La Primavera, Lewisburg, at 2393 Old Turnpike Road (Route 45).
n Wednesday, the Clover will be shown at Long Island Pizza, 435 Hepburn St., Williamsport, in the shopping plaza
n Thursday, the GSV Chamber will host the last Open House at their offices at 2859 Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
The hours at each of these venues will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and refreshments will be served at each host location.