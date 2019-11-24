MePush, a technology services company with locations in Lewisburg and Charlotte, NC welcomed seven new faces to their team in the past five months.
Since its inception 15 years ago, MePush has grown from one employee to 24 full-time IT professionals focused on four key business service areas: cybersecurity, managed services, hosted services and IT support ranging from business interconnection and automation to compliance and customer data security.
Collin Snyder, IT Specialist, resides in Mifflinburg and comes to MePush after an internship quickly turned into a full-time job offer.
Prior to MePush, he was a substitute teacher for Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. He earned a degree in Computer Science from Lock Haven University in 2017. When he’s not troubleshooting for business clients, he enjoys playing and collecting old school video games, with a particular soft spot for Sega Genesis games from the 1990s.
Adam Gemberling, IT Specialist, comes to MePush from Susquehanna University’s IT department. A graduate of Elizabethtown with a degree in Philosophy, he spends most of his time assisting businesses with advanced troubleshooting needs. When not working, he enjoys rock climbing and being outdoors.
Josh King, Sales and Account Consultant, joined MePush over the summer after working for six previous summers at the Tech Desk at Bucknell University. He joined MePush five months ago and is “still surprised by the volume and pace of the business as well as the range of small and large businesses served.” He earned a business management degree from Wilkes University. Much of his time is spent on preparing business clients for the Windows 7 phase out and integration into Windows 10, as well as with security solutions.
Brian Eyster, IT Specialist, resides in Williamsport and comes to MePush from Ricoh USA supporting Geisinger. Previously, he worked on the First Quality Enterprises IT Team. He comes with 30 years of broad professional IT experience. His personal interests include hunting, fishing, chess, and the online game of Agar.io.
Jason Clarke, Onsite Information Technology Specialist, joined MePush over the summer and is charged with setting up and installing hardware and network equipment onsite for business clients. He comes to MePush from Geisinger, followed by First Quality Enterprises. In total, he has 20 years of customer service experience in the IT field. He enjoys spending time with his family, spending time outdoors, and photography.
Brad Duncan, Remote Information Technology Specialist, has had a passion for technology since age 12. He took what was a passion and turned it in to a career. Brad has multiple certifications from Comptia and Microsoft. He is also currently attending Western Governor’s University from home for a Cloud Computing degree. For the past 12 years, he has spent his time working onsite and remotely for multiple companies helping them with their technology needs. He enjoys spending time with his wife and son, hunting, fishing and hiking.
Jenna Helwig, Dispatcher, is the most recent hire. She lives in Watsontown and is a graduate of Susquehanna University with a degree in Creative Writing. Outside of work, she enjoys competing in and coaching equestrian sports and can usually be found at the barn.
