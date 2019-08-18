MI Windows and Doors holds 'signing day'

Sitting before a group of friends, co-workers, family members and school officials, Kyle Nye and Bradly Byle “signed” their letters of intent to work at MI Windows and Doors.
Then, they headed back to work.
In an effort to stress the importance of high school co-op programs, the two recent Upper Dauphin High School graduates took part in a simulated signing day at MI Windows and Doors’ Operations Support building in Gratz.
Signing day ceremonies are usually reserved for athletes who are signing scholarship offers with NCAA programs.
But Upper Dauphin officials, MI’s human resources department, and the graduates themselves wanted to emphasize the importance of choosing work after high school.
“We’re very proud of Kyle and Bradly,” Upper Dauphin Co-op Coordinator Amy Gehring says.
“We wanted to do this because I’ve formed a good relationship with MI Windows and also because we wanted to highlight the hard work these kids put in during their last year of high school. Taking classes while working is not for every student.”
But it was the right choice for Nye and Byle, who each started working at MI before their senior year began. By the time they received their diplomas in June, they were already working full-time: Nye at the Gratz plant, and Byle at Hegins.
“It’s a huge advantage being part of the co-op program,” said Nye.
“If I had waited to join MI when I graduated, I wouldn’t know anything. Now, from what I did last year, I know just about every job on my line.”
Gehring has been in charge of Upper Dauphin’s co-op program for three years. Under her direction, the program has grown to the point where she now has approximately 30 students signed up for next year.