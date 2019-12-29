Mifflinburg Bank & Trust sponsors Redevelopment Authority loan

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bank & Trust assisted the Union County Redevelopment Authority with two successful grants through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLBank Pittsburgh) Affordable Housing Program (AHP).
The funds are being used to renovate and improve 32 owner-occupied local homes.
As a member of FHLBank Pittsburgh, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust was able to sponsor the county authority in the applications for the grants. Grant work is being administered by the Union County Housing Authority.
his program helps to buoy home-ownership and prevent blight. Owner-occupied residential rehabilitation is a key component of the authority’s strategy to meet its mission of providing affordable housing to income eligible residents within Union County.
Garry Benfer, senior vice president of loan administration at Mifflinburg Bank & Trust and a board member for the county redevelopment authority, presented the first installment check to Bruce Quigley, the executive director of the county’s housing and redevelopment authority.
AHP provides grants and subsidized loans for the acquisition, construction, or rehabilitation of affordable housing for households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income.
As part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to its member institutions.
Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Company serves customers through its retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Mifflinburg Bank offices are located in Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Millheim, New Berlin, Shamokin Dam and Selinsgrove.