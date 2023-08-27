MIFFLINBURG — A new, larger store and warehouse is being constructed for A+ Office Supply in Mifflinburg.
The family-owned business, located at 26 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, is moving just over a mile southwest in Buffalo Township on Route 45 next to Wenger’s Grocery Outlet at 8035 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Martin’s Construction is currently building the new structure with the goal of having it finished before the end of the year.
“We’ve seen all the work that has gone into this and now that we know it’s coming, it can’t come soon enough,” said Janita Hursh, a second-generation owner. “We’re super excited for it.”
Her father Earl Hursh opened the store in 2004 in the nearby building that hosts the Verizon store. They moved to their current location in 2014.
A+ sells desks, chairs, and other office furniture, and office supplies and has a print department for business cards, labels, manuals, banners, posters, yard signs and copy jobs. They employ 15 people.
“We’re building our own building. There’s room there for future expansion,” said Janita Hursh. “It’s very tight here. We’ve outgrown the space and we’re also renting. It’s about 50 percent bigger there.”
The warehouse will be much larger and the print department, which is split into two parts in the current store, will be in its own department, she said.
“We wanted to stay close to Mifflinburg,” she said. “We do a lot of business here, in Lewisburg and Selinsgrove.”
Hursh said Staples used to be their biggest local competitor, but the locations in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg closed down, creating an influx of new clients over the years from those areas. Amazon is their biggest competitor now, she said.
Heidi Criswell the executive director of Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association, said A+ Office Supply’s success is welcome in the Mifflinburg area.
“As executive director of MHRA, I am really happy that the business is growing and continuing to succeed,” said Criswell. “In today’s economy, you often see small businesses failing. It’s great to see they are thriving and doing great things. I’m happy for them.”
Criswell said A+ filled a need when Green Ridge Graphics closed its doors in Mifflinburg.