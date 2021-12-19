MIFFLINBURG — Third-generation dairy farmer Jennifer Mapes has launched Mapes Farm Fresh LLC, a new business processing and selling cream-line milk fresh from the family’s Brown Swiss cows.
“It’s the freshest you can get,” she said of the whole white and chocolate milk she processes in a new building adjacent her roadside shop at 8180 State Route 304, Mifflinburg, that opened this month at the family farm.
Tracy Baylor, of Mifflinburg, visited the store twice in the first week it was open.
“I support local business and this is better” than store-bought, said Baylor, holding a container of white milk and chocolate milk in each hand.
Mapes said began the business to ensure the farm that was started by her grandparents in 1955 continues.
“It’s been really tough the last six years. I’m doing this to save the farm,” she said.
Mapes is assisted in the operation processing up to 200 gallons of milk a day by her parents, Mark and Sue Mapes, brothers, Casey Zimmerman and Jim Mapes, and grandmother, Jeanne Zimmerman, who helps out in the store.
In addition to milk, Mapes Farm Fresh LLC will soon be adding ice cream from Vale Wood Farms, of Loretto; yogurt from Middlecreek Dairy; pork, beef and chicken from other area sources.
“I want to add all things farm fresh,” said Jennifer Mapes.
Sue Mapes said her daughter is interested also in bringing an educational aspect to the business.
“She did work with the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Program so education will be a big part of it,” she said.
As he stocked the store’s refrigerator with newly bottled milk, Mark Mapes said of his daughter’s new business, “It’s what everyone hopes and dreams. That the farm will live on.”
Mapes Farm Fresh LLC is open 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.