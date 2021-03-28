Milton Savings Bank appoints new CEO

MILTON — Milton Savings Bank’s Board of Directors recently announced a change to the executive management of the bank.
Robert “Bob” Crane has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Milton Savings Bank.
He will replace Scott Pfaff who was with the bank for more than nine years. Board members said they appreciated the years of service Pfaff provided.
Crane brings over 25 years of banking experience to Milton Savings Bank, most recently at the Northumberland National Bank, where he served as chief financial officer. Prior to that, he was the director of profitablity at Kish Bank in State College.
He graduated from The College of William and Mary in Virginia and now resides in Lewisburg with his wife and son.
The change in leadership will enable the bank to grow profitably, and better serve its customers and the community with new product offerings, such as improving digital banking tools, upgrading the bank’s website and other customer services, bank officials said.
“I am excited to work for Milton Savings Bank, which has a long, rich history in the Milton community.” Crane said. “The bank takes great pride in the quality of its staff, and its family atmosphere.
“I also appreciate the board of directors of the bank, as they are committed to remaining relevant in the Milton community. The bank is dedicated to being a strong resource for its customers and will continue to have a vital and positive impact on the community.”
Milton Savings Bank recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, having started in 1920 as the Building & Loan Association of Milton.
In 1955, it changed to the Savings & Loan Association of Milton, then became Milton Savings Bank in 2003.
Milton Savings Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank with a full-service branch at 80 Broadway, Milton.
As of December 31, 2020, the bank had $70.7 million in assets, and $39.7 million in loans.