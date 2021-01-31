The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has welcomed two new professionals to it’s team of local business advisers.
Amber Amato de Guerrero, an entrepreneur who grew a successful catering business, and Ian Proud, who has extensive experience in product development and strategic planning, have joined the SBDC team.
Amato de Guerrero joins SBDC as a business consultant. She will focus on helping entrepreneurs start and grow successful businesses.
She also brings nearly a decade of banking experience to her role, and is well versed in business finance and lending.
A graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a minor in Spanish, she considers herself a lifelong student. Her areas of interest include personal development and online marketing and branding.
In his role as engineering innovation manager at the SBDC, Proud will help small business owners connect with Bucknell faculty and students in the College of Engineering, and assist clients with branding, market research, and communications.
He holds a bachelor of arts degree in three-dimensional design from De Montfort University in the United Kingdom and a master of business administration degree from Loyola College, located in Baltimore, Maryland.
During his professional career, he has developed electronics for playground equipment, blow-molded oil bottles, furniture for children, kitchen cabinets, and computer hardware.
Bucknell’s SBDC has been helping business start, grow, and prosper for more than 40 years. It offers no-cost consulting services to entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Many local entrepreneurs who have consulted with the SBDA say it provided them with the education, information, and tools they need to develop and market new products or build successful businesses.
Last year, the SBDC teamed with DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), an economic development entity based in Montour County, to develop a small business incubator in Danville.
As business owners across the Valley looked to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the COVID-19 pandemic, the SBDC was there to provide guidance, offering a free webinar series on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Bucknell’s center is a member of the Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers; the only nationally accredited program providing no-cost confidential consulting, low cost training, and informational resources to empower new and existing businesses throughout the state.
