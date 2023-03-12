MOUNT CARMEL — Two longtime friends who grew up in Mount Carmel and started Pink Moon Collective together celebrated their third anniversary on Saturday, among surging interest in this area for their crystal and new age craft products.
Co-owners Mandy Fegley-Karycki and Lisa Kijewski-Worner both said they are enjoying their dream of owning a business.
Prior to the launch of Pink Moon, Fegley-Karycki had been in retail, “But I never owned and operated a business,” she said.
The idea for the partnership was almost inevitable.
“We’ve been friends for a very long time,” said Fegley-Karycki. “We have been into the same things since we were very young. We had both been crystal collectors and we wanted to have something of our own.
“Then we had a ‘lightbulb moment’ and said to ourselves, ‘We can do this.’ So we decided to start our own company.”
And they did. Right before the pandemic hit.
“It actually wound up benefiting us,” Fegley-Karycki said. They do a lot of online sales through their Facebook and social media sites.
A website is now under construction.
Pink Moon sells primarily crystals, some jewelry, and a lot of “witchy” materials like tarot cards or books geared towards that sort of lifestyle, said Kijewski-Worner.
“We put together exactly what we would want in a shop as crystal buyers, collectors.”
“It’s spiritual in a way,” said Fegley-Karycki.
They find these items “all over the place,” Kijewski-Worner added.
They have wholesellers all over the world, from Brazil to South Africa and across the U.S.
Everything is ethically sourced because that is a major concern.
“It’s a really neat scene to be a part of,” said Fegley-Karycki.
“It’s a nice little community, nice family we’ve built with it. No judgment. Very inclusive: Women’s rights, LGBTQ+. It is something off the beaten path.
“When COVID hit, we found that a lot of women came to us because it is an alternative spiritual, holistic level. People were looking for a different outlet.”
The owners had no idea their business would take off as it has, and the number of people who were on-board with it.
“It’s just a really loving collective that we’ve built,” said Fegley-Karycki. “A nice alternative for this area.”
“One of our goals was to be able to share high quality crystals, but for reasonable prices,” said Ffegley-Karycki.
Both owners are married with children and their families were enthusiastic about the two pursuing their dreams of owning a business.
Pink Moon has live crystal shows on Facebook on the weekends.
Pink Moon Collective is at 200 North Oak Street Mount Carmel. The hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information visit their Facebook page.