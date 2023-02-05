DANVILLE — Dr. Terry Laubach knew at a very early age that he would pursue a career as a chiropractor and serve the Danville community where he was raised.
The 2010 Danville High School graduate said spending time as an 8-year-old job shadowing his cousin, Dr. Jamie Leigh, a chiropractor in Muncy, set him on a path of learning how to ease people’s pain.
“I had health issues as a child and been adjusted before. When I did the job shadow it was pretty neat to see people get better, and I always wanted to physically work with people,” said Laubach who earlier this year opened a new chiropractic office, Danville Chiropractic Center at 706 Bloom St. in Danville. “If you have a spinal cord, you should see a chiropractor.”
Laubach said it was his goal to practice in his hometown.
After graduating from high school he studied at Lycoming College before going on to the New York Chiropractic College in the Finger Lakes where he graduated in 2017.
For five years, Laubach worked at Shamokin Dam Health Center and for the past 1 1/2 years has been employed at his cousin’s Muncy office.
“We look forward to welcoming Terry home and are glad he’ll be able to help members of the community,” said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance.
Laubach is glad to be another avenue for people who want to feel better.
“I’ve seen people from six-months to 96 years,” he said of the chiropractic adjustments he’s done to calm a colicky baby or help an adult move more easily.
“It works by increasing neurological output to the brain and to the nerves,” Laubach said of the impact adjustments have on the body.
“It decreases muscle spasms and allows the body to relax.
We use high velocity, low amplitude, fast and light, quick adjustments. We’re not cracking bones or joints.”
Laubach also provides clients another set of eyes as a medical professional.
Recently, a truck driver who hadn’t been to see him for a while showed up for an adjustment and Laubach noticed the man had lost weight.
“I asked him if he had been trying to lose weight and he said, ‘No,’” Laubach recalled, adding that the man followed his recommendation to visit his medical provider and learned he has colon cancer. “I didn’t do anything (medically) for him, but I helped him” identify a medical problem.
Danville Area Chiropractic Center is open, by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For an appointment call 570-293-4878.