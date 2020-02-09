By Eric Scicchitano
SUNBURY — Yvonne Sites closed her diner nearly a decade ago but was lured back to the kitchen to reopen Mamamac’s in a new town.
Mamamac’s opened its doors Jan. 11 for the first time at its new location, 901 Market St., former site of Dynamic Wings. The diner serves breakfast and lunch. It’s open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.
Sites said she’s already considering expanding the eatery’s hours come spring when she plans to introduce ice cream to the menu. She’s hosting a ‘50s-style sock hop from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 — $2 burgers, $1 hot dogs, fries, shakes and floats — and hopes to use the promotion in gauging customer-appetite for evening hours.
“I want it to be like walking back into Arnold’s,” Sites said of the fictional diner featured on the classic TV sitcom, “Happy Days.” Like that show, Mamamac’s wait staff will be dressed for the sock hop and Sites hopes customers will do the same.
Sites closed Mamamac’s in Shamokin in 2012 after accepting an office administrator job and moving to Sunbury. In the interim, she married her husband, Mike, and watched as her children created families of their own.
Over time, Sites said she was inspired to get back to cooking as a career. With her family’s help, Sites settled on a new location and got to work making the space her own: fresh paint, new lunch counter, menu stacked with homemade dishes including rolls baked daily.
Mamamac’s offers the traditional savory and sweet staples that have marked American breakfast for generations: egg sandwiches and platters, omelettes and French toast, coffee and juice. Sites whips up scratch pancakes, of course, including a dish called Havana Banana: pancakes filled with bananas drizzled in a secret sauce and topped with whipped cream.
For lunch, customers can fill up on subs and sandwiches, cheesesteaks and burgers, salads and a whole lot of options for fries: naked, gravy, pizza, cheese.
Off menu, Sites is planning a once-weekly (for now) PizzaMac. It’s a square personal pie baked on Sites’ homemade dough. It’s available Wednesdays. Order ahead if you’re in a hurry — it takes about 20 minutes to make.
Mamamac’s is eat-in and take-out. Customers who are veterans can mention their service to receive a 10 percent discount.
Sites’ husband, Mike, is a self-described go-fer at the business. He busses tables, washes dishes, runs errands.
“I’d go after it all but I don’t have the time,” Mike Sites said of his wife’s cooking.
One of Sites’ daughters-in-law works as a waitress. Her 10-month-old son, Sites’ grandchild, is considered the diner’s mascot.
It’s symbolic of the help Sites said her family has given her in reopening Mamamac’s.
“It’s very home-y. I love it and so do our customers. They call it a mom-and-pop place,” Sites said.
“This is my passion,” Sites said before turning her attention to family members nearby. “They support me.”
Mamamac’s is located at 901 Market St., Sunbury. Call 570-492-0929 for take-out or more information. Search “Mamamacs” on Facebook for photos of the menu and menu-items.