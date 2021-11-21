LEWISBURG — Samantha Kratzer’s interior decorating talents are on display in the new downtown Lewisburg home decor and furniture shop, The White Silo Co.
Kratzer and her partner, Jon Cataldi, on Saturday celebrated the opening of the 323 Market St. boutique that features reclaimed antique furniture, handmade signs, Christmas trees, jewelry, accessories and more.
“I want people to know they don’t have to spend a fortune for their house to look nice,” said Kratzer who displays merchandise in the large shop as if it were a home.
Most of the merchandise is created by Kratzer, a registered nurse, and Cataldi, a general contractor, but the shop also features items created by Kratzer’s father, Robert Magyar, owner of Stoney Flats Antiques and Primitives in Mifflinburg, and others.
“We’re trying to stay away from wholesale vendors to remain as unique as possible,” said Kratzer who will also consider custom orders.
For years, she’s received compliments about her entertaining style and how she decorates the home she shares with Cataldi and their four children which she said is inspired by Joanna Gaines, the television personality, author and interior designer.
“It’s been her dream” to make a business out of it, said Cataldi, who supported Kratzer by joining her at her first craft show featuring her creations on Sept. 11.
It didn’t go well. “We sold nothing,” he said.
The couple decided to try again at the Lycoming Fair Grounds, which brought in $200 and plenty of positive feedback. They made about $1,000 in a few hours at a subsequent craft show at Ard’s Farm Market in Lewisburg which boosted their confidence so much that Cataldi decided to dive into the business.
A month after the first uneventful craft show, Cataldi, an admitted “risk-taker” leased the downtown Lewisburg building and began renovating it to create a crisp white backdrop for their merchandise.
“The White Silo is a really nice complement to our downtown,” said Ellen Ruby, the executive director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
Kratzer hopes that by opening before Thanksgiving, she and Cataldi will benefit from the holiday shopping season.
And, she points out, unlike online sales and large box stores, The White Silo Co. has merchandise readily available without weeks of waiting.
“Come out and support local businesses,” Kratzer said.