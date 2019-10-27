MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce is starting a new loan program available to its members that need a little help securing a business loan.
The Pledged Asset Loan (PAL) Program is meant to close the gap between the money a business needs and what their financial institution is willing to lend.
“You can think of PAL as your grandparent giving you the critical support you need to secure a loan,” said Tea Jay Aikey, Central PA Chamber president and chief executive officer.
A Chamber PAL could be as much as 10 percent of the business loan, not exceeding $25,000. The loan request is to be submitted by the financial institution to the Central PA Chamber. The financial institution and the business/organization requesting the loan must be members in good-standing with the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and remain members for the duration of the loan.
The principal(s) will sign a consent and personal guarantee at time of closing.
The Chamber’s pledge comes in the form of a Certificate of Deposit to support the loan, and there will be a limit to the Chamber’s total PAL commitments.
If you’re a member of the Central PA Chamber, and your member financial institution cannot approve your total loan request, tell them about the Chamber’s PAL program.
To request a brochure, visit the Chamber office at 30 Lawton Lane, Milton, or e-mail jwilliams@centralpachamber.com.