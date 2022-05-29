BEAVER SPRINGS — Until a few years ago, Saylor’s Market was the best option for grocery shopping in the Beaver Springs area.
When Saylor’s was sold to an out-of-the-area owner, the market — located along Route 522 about halfway between Selinsgrove and Lewistown — lost a lot of its appeal. Some people compared it to a convenience store.
Today, under the management of four local businessmen, the newly christened Beaver Valley Country Store is thriving.
“It’s a good business. The community has really responded positively,” said Rick Maloyed, one of the new owners along with Steven Witmer, Aaron Witmer, and John Anthony.
“We’re all local. I think that resonates with the community. We want a family grocery store. We want to be involved in the community.”
Shoppers seem to like the improvements they see. Louise Lepley, from Beaver Springs, said she’s been shopping there for years.
“It’s much better. It’s cheerier and friendly,” she said as she paid for her groceries.
Laughing with the women behind the deli counter, Marie Wagner, also of Beaver Springs, said she is happy with the new look of the store.
“It’s so neat and clean,” she said. “And it’s well organized.”
Appreciating customersBuying a grocery store is not an everyday occurrence, but COVID-19 shutdowns resulted in Maloyed being caught in a hiring freeze just after his first day on a new job.
He was unemployed for two months and returned to a position he’d previously held for 12 years, but he and his partners talked about opening their own business.
“We were looking for something that was essential,” he said. “We know that people have to eat.”
After buying Saylor’s in August last year they realized the valley across Snyder County doesn’t really have a name, but with Beaver Springs and Beavertown nearby, the name of the “Beaver Valley” — and thus of their store — seemed obvious.
“It’s a beautiful valley,” Maloyed said, noting that the store serves people from western Snyder County as well as Lewistown, in Mifflin County, and surrounding areas.
The store’s main strength will be its line of groceries, including produce, deli and bakery sections, as well as outdoor gas pumps.
“All four of us have never owned a grocery store before,” Maloyed said. “I love the community interaction. I love getting acquainted with people. I’m very appreciative of their business because I know they can choose to go anywhere else. I’m grateful they choose to do their shopping here. I’m sincere about that.”
When asked about popular items, one of the first things he thought of was donuts.
“People like to comment that our filled donuts have a lot of filling in them,” he said.
The bakery has been a staple at the store for years, and its popularity continues with bread, sticky buns and other items. On the recent Donut Day, Maloyed went in at 3 a.m. to help the bakers make 1,086 donuts. For Easter weekend they decorated 20 cakes and sold all but one of them.
“The bakers are very good,” Maloyed said.
Another item the store is becoming known for is hoagies.
“We have people that drive 25 miles to get our hoagies, they like them so well,” Maloyed said.
The atmosphereAmong the improvements Maloyed and his partners have already made are new lights in the store and some landscaping out front. They hope to paint the roof a hunter green and install signs to advertise their bakery and deli. Right next door to the store is a former bank they hope to convert into a coffee shop.
“We’re excited about it,” Maloyed said. “We’ve got a long ways to go.”
Perhaps the best measure of how he and his partners are to work for is the fact that they retained all the former employees, who are still there today.
The store is closed on Sunday, something employees and owners both appreciate.
“We’re men of faith,” Maloyed said. “We want to be closed on Sunday to honor the Lord’s Day.”
On a Tuesday afternoon during a shift change, employees lingered to help one another when there was a bit of a rush at the cash register.
“They’ve changed the whole atmosphere here,” said Cheryl Knepp, assistant manager, speaking about Maloyed and his partners. “Rick is awesome. He works with you. I don’t think he ever has a bad day, and the customers love him. They come in just to talk to him.”
Cashier Bri Brenizer is studying elementary education at Penn View Bible Institute, in Penns Creek, and also commented on the pleasant atmosphere and good management at Beaver Valley Country Store.
“I like the small-town feel of it,” she said as she checked out groceries for Shane Renninger, of McClure. “All the regulars come in, and we build relationships with them.”
The store is a convenient stop for Renninger on his way home from work, and he likes supporting small businesses.
“They’re always friendly and willing to help you,” he said as he paid for his purchases.
Longtime employee Ruth Gearhart has worked at the store for more than 40 years and is now the manager. She’s thrilled with the new management.
“Oh, my goodness, it’s like a light switch that’s been flipped. It’s just wonderful,” she said. “Such a friendly, friendly group of men. It’s back to a more community oriented business than it had been for a period of time. We’re blessed to have these fellows.”
Beaver Valley Country Store, at 19678 Rt. 522 in Beaver Springs, is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 570-658-7281 or search “Beaver Valley Country Store” on Facebook.