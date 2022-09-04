SUNBURY — Purchasing new cars remains a struggle for consumers and dealers as the ongoing shortage of microchips continues to limit the availability of inventory.
Dealerships across the Valley have not been immune to the shortages, which are felt globally. Issues with inventory are tied to a worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, components made mostly in Taiwan and used in a variety of electronics.
They are in tight supply because of factory closings during the COVID-19 pandemic and higher demand for other consumer electronic products that use them, including computers and televisions.
Josh Hawkins, of Hawkins Chevrolet in Danville, said the local auto market has shifted.
He recently met with an economist, who said used car values are up 6 percent, year over year, but there has been no relief in new car inventories.
“We’re told it should start to improve by the end of the year, but we haven’t really seen that happen,” said Hawkins. Despite ongoing struggles, Hawkins said they still are able to meet a lot of the demand currently out there.
Hawkins said things are slower when it comes to new car models, but his dealership does not buy many pre-owned vehicles.
He said since the pandemic, the dealership has shifted away from purchasing cars straight from other dealers and auction lots to focus more on buying pre-owned vehicles from their customer base.
“We may start in the near future doing car auctions. Just not yet,” he said.
Hawkins has approximately 14 new cars on his lot, where more than 100 were once on display. The number of pre-owned vehicles remain at normal levels — between 75-100.
He said consumers normally look at more than one model and some are still surprised by the lack of immediate availability.
“I think the biggest thing is the expectations people have,” Hawkins said. “It’s still a shock to some people. Definitely a shift for everyone.”
Troy Zimmerman, general manager of Zimmerman Motors in Sunbury, is experiencing similar problems.
“Unfortunately we’re still struggling,” said Zimmerman. He said his dealership has ordered cars that have been built, but transporting them to their sales destination is still a struggle.
“Sometimes we wait months,” Zimmerman said, adding that many of their cars are built in Ohio and Michigan.
Zimmerman said once cars reach the shipping yard, just hours away in Oaks, Pa., or at the Port of Baltimore, it still takes weeks or months for them to arrive on the lot.
Some of the problems are embedded in the trucking industry, he said.
“I’m not sure if they just have less drivers or they’re trying to haul differently.” Zimmerman said. “We’re unsure why this is happening.”
Meanwhile, the cost of used cars has dropped, but it remains a two-fold problem.
“The last 18 months to two years, we have seen higher values just because of a lack of new cars,” he said.
However, the recent rise in interest rates may have consumers leery about purchasing newer cars, adding that similar trends are affecting the housing market.
Zimmerman noted that his lot inventory of new vehicles is down about 75 percent, but used inventory is down just 15 percent.
“We have a quarter of what we would normally have,” he said.
Overall, Zimmerman said, his lot only has about 50 percent of their full inventory — about 100 of the normal 200 cars on the lot.
“We have been working hard,” Zimmerman said.
GM spokesman David Barnas said the global semiconductor shortage remains “complex and very fluid.”
He said GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to work with suppliers to find solutions to minimize the impact of the shortage on GM’s highest-demand vehicles.