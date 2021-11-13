Susan McDermott began her own small business, Ye Ole Dodge House Relish, as a project to keep her busy when she retires.
That’s the practical reasoning.
When it comes to the personal reasoning, the Northumberland woman founded the business as a tribute to her late father, Robert E. Dodge.
Dodge operated the former Ye Ole Dodge House Restaurant in Lewisburg. He’d hoped to take his eatery’s signature homemade relish and sell it commercially. It never came to pass.
Decades later, McDermott was determined to make it happen.
“I only did this, basically, because I wanted to honor my dad and do something that he tried to do. I want him to look down and say, ‘you did it,’” McDermott said Friday following a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at a picnic lunch at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park.
Ye Ole Dodge House Relish is among the smallest of small businesses. McDermott uses her father’s recipe, tweaked just a bit, mostly to make it shelf-stable. She uses the kitchen at Northumberland’s Number 1’s Fire Company. A friend created her logo and label. Her husband, Dave, became “chief cabbage chopper.”
Even for an at-home operation, McDermott needed a little more help beyond her loyal family and friends. She turned to the Bucknell Small Business Development Center for direction. McDermott works in central purchasing for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. This is her first and only business venture.
“They just opened up doors that I didn’t know anything about,” McDermott said.
Doors leading her to learn how to make Ye Ole Dodge House Relish shelf-stable. Opening doors to other small businesses in the Lewisburg area that now sell the relish. And, lessons on the importance of settling on a wholesale price.
The SBDC’s Amber Guerrero and Denny Hummer consulted McDermott along the way.
As McDermott’s husband and son readied relish-topped hot dogs for the picnic celebration, Hummer spoke of the small crowd who came in support of McDermott and, undoubtedly, her father. Communities like that, Hummer said, is what empowers entrepreneurs.
“This is the most exciting thing, to watch a new entrepreneur start and to take a chance,” Hummer said.
“It takes planing, it takes drive and it really takes that dream, and you have to believe in yourself. And, you need a team that totally believes in you. We believe in you,” Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, said.
About that relish. It’s tomato-based, sweet and tangy and as described by McDermott, has just the right amount of texture and crunch. It’s good on hot dogs, of course, but it’s more versatile. It can top a block of cream cheese for a dip with crackers, mixed into dishes like egg salad or barbecue, dolloped atop an egg sandwich and put on the side for home fries.
Ye Ole Dodge House Relish is sold at the Number 1’s Fire Company and On a Roll sandwich shop, both in Northumberland, Fetter’s Meats in Milton, Fisher’s Meats and the Hideaway Latte Caffe, both in Lewisburg.
McDermott’s been working for 33 years. She retires next October and hoped to begin her business at that point. She’s a year ahead of schedule.
Next year, McDermott looks to increase production and upgrade the packaging process to produce a non-refrigerated product. She’ll pitch her product at local events and introduce new flavors.
“If I’d be granted one wish today, it’d be for my dad to be here to be part of this,” McDermott said.