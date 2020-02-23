WILLIAMSPORT — North Penn Legal Services (NPLS) and River Valley Health & Dental announce a Medical Legal Partnership (MLP) serving Lycoming County. This partnership will provide life-changing free legal services to low income people.
Grants from the Pennsylvania IOLTA Board and from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, North Penn Legal Services will provide free legal services directly within the River Valley Health and Dental center, offering direct representation, community education, and consults with medical providers.
“The goal of the Medical Legal Partnership is to identify and address the health-harming legal needs of medical patients, thereby improving their ability to maintain access to their communities, employment, transportation, and health care,” said NPLS Executive Director Lori A. Molloy. “We are grateful for the hard work of all our staff, and especially Danna Rich-Collins, NPLS’ Paralegal/Office Manager. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with River Valley Health & Dental on this important project.”
“River Valley Health & Dental is pleased that we are able to partner with North Penn Legal Services to help our patients with critical legal assistance and information to aid them in meeting today’s challenges and reducing the barriers and complexities that face them,” stated James Yoxtheimer, President and CEO. “The accessibility of these legal services offered on-site is just one more way for us to be a “Center for Care” to our community and the patients we serve.”
The Lycoming County MLP officially started accepting cases in December 2019 once the Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the partners.
The new MLP office officially opened within the River Valley Health & Dental center, located in Williamsport, on Feb. 3, and operates Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Low income individuals and families can apply for free services at NPLS by calling 877-953-4250 or applying online at:northpennlegal.org/get-help