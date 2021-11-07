NORTHUMBERLAND — A new business in Northumberland offers customers old and new items.
Norry Treasures, located at 83 Queen Street, Northumberland, is owned by borough natives and lifelong residents Carol Waltz-Lutz and Cindy Diogo.
They opened the store on Oct. 1.
“We’ve got lots of customer service,” said Diogo. “We provide free delivery to anyone who lives in (Northumberland’s ZIP code of) 17857. We have new items so if you’re looking for gifts you can find something here. We also provide nostalgia and memories so you can purchase some of our things and create some of your own memories.
They describe it as a “mix of used treasures, new treasures, and items to conjure memories from another time.”
“We are Norry girls and we’re selling for Norry,” said Waltz-Lutz.
Waltz-Lutz, a retired nursing assistant and office manager, and Diogo, the clinician supervisor of Eye Center of Central PA, who oversees 11 locations, said they were eating breakfast together months ago and started discussing opening a business in the borough.
“We didn’t look back,” said Waltz-Lutz. “We ran with it.”
They found the location where a former barbershop was located and set up inside the 400-square-foot space. They rent from building owner Michael Daddario.
The store has gifts for dogs and cats; goat milk soap and lotions; salad dressing from Village Eatinghouse, of State College; woodworking items from River Valley Vintage, of Northumberland; wooden flowers from Gene Ruane, of Northumberland; and merchandise for the 250th-anniversary celebration of Northumberland Borough.
In addition to the retail space, they also have a Facebook Live show on Tuesday evenings where they help nine consignees sell their items. They also do a Facebook auction every Wednesday where the highest bidder at 9 p.m. wins the item.
Norry Treasures is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.