By Justin Strawsser
MILTON — A trucking company that moves a variety of freight, including food, warehouse inventory, and healthcare-related products, has opened a service center in the Milton Industrial Park.
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has opened the 22-door Williamsport Service Center at 130 Sodom Road in Milton, near intersections with Interstate 80 and Routes 11-15, becoming one of nine service centers in Pennsylvania.
The center, formerly the New Penn Trucking facility, is located on nearly 6.9 acres with a 5,500-square-foot loading dock has the capacity to expand by an additional 20 doors.
The first six weeks of operations were met with difficulty due to winter storms and the rolling blackouts in Texas, but business has been booming since, said Manager Seth Swartzbaugh.
“It’s been a really smooth transition and we’ve been growing tremendously,” said Swartzbaugh, who moved from the York area to Lewisburg to oversee the Milton location.
“The volumes are increasing company-wide. We hope in the next few years to expand this facility with the growth of the business levels.”
With the addition of this facility, Old Dominion is reducing response times by nearly two hours, drastically increasing the service center’s accessibility to shippers in northcentral Pennsylvania throughout the day.
Some of its key features include a three-bay climate-controlled garage attached for tractor maintenance, cleaning, and supply storage.
There are 10 doors that are covered by an overhead enclosure, and equipped with garage doors.
The back of the facility we added two operating doors outside and a ramp for dock pickups and deliveries.
Facility relieves pressure
The new facility relieves pressure for both the Harrisburg and Scranton service centers, company officials said.
It’s close proximity will enable Old Dominion to better service customer needs in a timely and efficient manner by reducing transit time by nearly two hours.
The facility employs 22 people with openings for two part-time and two full-time positions.
The SVC is strategically placed and provides easy service to Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Elysburg, Hazelton, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Lewistown, Milton, Mifflinburg, Shamokin Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Troy, Waverly, Weatherly and Williamsport.
“It’s helped reduce transition time and made us much more reactive,” said Swartzbaugh. “We can be readily available for customers.”
The SVC has also been involved in transporting medical items related to COVID-19 relief, including cleaning products, masks, medical supplies and equipment, to local hospitals such as Geisinger in Danville, he said.
Long-term plans
Renovations have been extensive and there’s more to come, including removing a fuel bay, a paint job for the entire building and installation of signage, he said.
“Investment in our service center network is a hallmark of Old Dominion’s long-term strategic plan,” said Chip Overbey, senior vice president of strategic planning, in a prepared release.
“We measure capacity in three key areas: service centers, people and equipment. Each area is critically important to serve our customers and accommodate the growing demand for premium LTL services.”
Each service center is constructed with best-in-class facilities to improve operational efficiencies.
Old Dominion’s recent investments in innovative technology, such as tools for real-time track and traceability, allow the Company to adapt to meet evolving customer needs while maintaining its premium service.
“Shippers can expect to see improved transit times, faster response times and adequate capacity to meet their transportation needs,” said Overbey.
“In each of these nine markets, our team worked together with the common goal of wanting to serve our customer and community better.”
‘Breath of fresh air’
The business leaders in the Milton area have been welcoming by offering assistance and information about job fairs, said Swartzbaugh.
Tea Jay Aikey, president/CEO of the Central Pa Chamber, said it’s exciting that the company revived the location.
“It’s back to being a nice, pristine location that looks good and welcoming,” said Aikey.
“The industrial park has been flourishing for a few years and that location was an eyesore. Now it’s a flourish of activity. It’s a breath of fresh air.”
The Milton Industrial Park has no empty buildings now, but there’s always opportunities for locations to lease and subdivide, Aikey said.