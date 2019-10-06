Olive Garden ramps up food-to-go service to compete with the Uber Eats of the world

By Austin Fuller
Orlando Sentinel
ORLANDO, Fla. —Customers at the Olive Garden near Orlando Fashion Square can pick up their soup, salad, breadsticks or pasta without even having to go in the same door as the restaurant’s sit-down guests.
“It’s so much easier,” said 58-year-old Dian Loza, who recently grabbed to-go linguine from the Colonial Drive restaurant. “The first time I was amazed at how quick they have it done. The bread is hot. They offer you whatever you want, and it’s really quick and I love the setup.”
As services such as Uber Eats and DoorDash deliver an increasing variety of restaurant food, to-go sales are on the rise. Orlando-based Darden Restaurants, with more than 1,380 stores between its Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse brands, has focused on improving its to-go and digital sales services to compete with the delivery trend.
“To me, it’s really about making that experience as compelling as we possibly can with great value,” Darden CEO Gene Lee said during a recent earnings call. “That’s been our strategy: (to) make sure that we have strong value on the off-premise and ... then have the consumer be willing to come pick it up versus it being delivered.”
To-go sales are increasing because customers like the convenience and restaurants save money by avoiding outside delivery fees, said John Gordon, a restaurant analyst who owns Pacific Management Consulting Group.
They can also mean more restaurant revenues, too, as they usually have a larger amount of customers per order than a party of two visiting a restaurant.
“The to-go sales mix ratios have gone up everywhere,” he said. “Part of the reason is that restaurants want the to-go sales mix to go up so they have been actively, suggestively selling it and featuring it.”
Using delivery providers carries a cost for restaurants. When third-party delivery started, restaurants faced an about 30% charge in addition to what customers were charged for delivery, Gordon said, but now large restaurant chains are working to negotiate that down.
Restaurants have to look at doing their own deliveries, said 4 Rivers Smokehouse founder John Rivers.
“The costs on top of it to pay the third party, I’m not going to bemoan it because I know it’s out there, it is really hard ... to make that profitable,” he said.
Delivery entered the scene at the Winter Park-based barbecue chain a year-and-a-half ago and could possibly account for almost 10% of its business by the end of the year, Rivers said, while to-go has steadily increased from 20% five years ago to now being around 25% to 30% at most stores.
“It’s a reflection of our society, where we’re at, everybody wants fast-now satisfaction,” Rivers said. “People are working harder, longer and having it delivered to them.”
4 Rivers is opening its 15th smokehouse in Daytona Beach this winter but delivery and to-go sales are a shift away from the four walls of the restaurant, Rivers said. Barbecue lends itself to to-go because the food is resilient, but the increase in to-go sales to a peak of 30% is affecting restaurant design.
“That’s created a challenge,” Rivers said. “As we design our Daytona store and our store after that we are building in larger areas for that to-go.”
To that end, the 4 Rivers in Winter Garden has added a full drive-through, and in less than a month it was already 10% of sales, Rivers said.
Gordon pointed out that future restaurants and remodels may need to shrink the number of seats, but said staffing cuts aren’t likely in the near future because restaurants are generally understaffed right now and people can change roles.
Rivers also wants his staff to develop a way for customers to order and pay for their meal on an app before arriving.
“They come to the store, have a little scanner, they sit down, and we bring the trays to them. Everything’s already done,” he said. “You’ve got to constantly be evolving your service style in order to keep up with it and if you don’t, you fall behind.”
Darden reported on its first-quarter earnings call Sept. 19 that Olive Garden’s off-premise sales, which also include large-party catering, grew 12% to represent 14% of total sales. At LongHorn, to-go sales grew nearly 12% to make up 7% of total sales.
Those to-go sales also included growth in online sales, with Olive Garden’s growing by more than 30% and LongHorn’s growing almost 50%, Lee said.
Like 4 Rivers, the Darden restaurants are also making physical adjustments to accommodate customers who want to eat their food somewhere else.
LongHorn started adding takeout spaces in their bars two years ago and now more than half of LongHorn restaurants have a dedicated to-go area.
Olive Garden restaurants already have dedicated to-go areas but those spaces are evolving in look and function, said Darden spokesperson Rich Jeffers.
At the new-look restaurant near Orlando Fashion Square _ which opened earlier this year _ there is a dedicated to-go area with a separate entrance.
Olive Garden has also launched a deal where customers who purchase an entree at the restaurant can take home a chilled dish like spaghetti with meat sauce for $5. That offering is counted by the company as an off-premise sale.
Lee said the promotion has been popular and will be a “catalyst” to continue growing its off-premise business.
Darden is testing a delivery provider at its smaller Yard House brand, but Lee said he doesn’t think about that as a way to grow the business.
The company’s focus has been on getting customers to pick up their food instead of using a delivery provider, a position that the analyst Gordon explained comes from Darden’s strength.
“There’s a lot of equity in the Darden brands,” he said. “They’re very strongly perceived by customers and guests, and they don’t have to battle for every single transaction that might not be that profitable.”