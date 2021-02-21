Opponents of NJ offshore wind project worry turbines will affect views, fishing, and tourism

From left, Greg Cudnik, Tony Butch, Suzanne Hornick, Susan Cox, Tricia Conte, and Joe Conte stand on the beach in Ocean City, N.J., on Feb. 6. They are some of the Jersey Shore residents organizing against a planned offshore wind farm, saying it could negatively impact local infrastructure and fishing as well as spoil the view from the beach. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)