MILTON — With more people buying shoes online, the traditional shoe stores — where a salesperson takes the time to measure the customer’s feet and ensure the shoe is a good fit — are disappearing.
That’s not only bad for those small local businesses, it could be bad for the customers’ — especially kids’ — feet.
For one thing, customers who buy online don’t have the face-to-face contact and personal service they would get at a local shoe store, said Jodi Doresky, co-owner of Leeser’s Shoes, in Milton, among the last of the remaining traditional shoe stores in the Valley.
That personal service includes using that metal measuring tool known as the Brannock Device to measure customer’s feet for the proper fit — especially important when buying shoes for kids because their feet grow so fast — and knowing the needs of their regular customers, such as those who require special shoes.
“The measuring part is a starting point,” said Doresky, whose grandfather helped start the Fern Moyer Shoe Hospital in 1936 in Sunbury with his brother-in-law, Fern Moyer, then moved the shoe business to Front Street Milton in 1938 and to its current location on Broadway in Milton in 1940.
Getting that specific measurement is important to prevent foot problems in the future, too, said Lewisburg podiatrist Dr. Thomas Albright.
“Being fitted for properly fitting shoes, you are going to avoid potentially painful problems such hammer toe, bunions,” Albright said.
Sabrina Williams, of Bloomsburg, said, though, she finds a better selection of shoes online. She wears a size 11 women’s and has had bunion surgery and plantar fasciitis — arch or heel pain. She said Zappos will ship multiple pairs of shoes with no shipping charge, if the customer requests, as Williams does.
“I order 20 pairs for shipping, keep two or three and send the rest back,” Williams said. “It’s hard to find shoes for women that are over a size 10. I wear an 11. I can order three different sizes of the same shoe and different width.”
She said she orders various sizes because shoes made by different manufacturers vary, but, “Does it really matter when the shipping is free?”
She added, though, other companies sometimes will charge a restocking fee for sending shoes back.
They keep a record
Gina Giunta Fick, owner of Champion Shoes in Lewisburg, said customers who go to a traditional shoe store get complete service that they won’t get online.
“We keep a history of every person in here,” Fick said.
The store, in business since 1941, keeps a special history going back 10 years on the store computer of those with orthopedic needs to make sure everything is status quo when they come in.
“We have a very strong customer history,” Fick said. “Generations even. They come back to town said ‘I used to come here as a kid.’ “
Because Champion Shoes doesn’t sell children’s shoes any longer, the business refers those customers to Leeser’s.
Fick said online shopping is hurting local businesses, though there are older customers don’t shop online and might not even have computers.
“Some people want that small town service,” she said.
Not all the same
When a customer comes in to buy new shoes, the clerk checks where their old shoes are wearing out, Doresky said.
“It’s not the 1950s anymore,” she said. “Not all shoe companies make their shoes in the U.S. (They make them in) Vietnam, Indonesia, they’re not all made the same.”
Customers’ feet also are constantly changing if they grow, they gain or lose weight, they start medications.
“Getting your foot sized is like getting your teeth cleaned,” she said. “It’s something you should do yearly.”
Online sizing guides are available, according to a recent report in The Chicago Tribune. Stride Rite, a popular kids’ brand, has a printable measuring tool on its website, with step-by-step instructions and a how-to video for measuring a child’s foot length and width, the newspaper reported. The Brannock Device Co. sells its devices online, though even the plastic version, at $51.25, might cost more than an individual pair of shoes.
Earlene Beaver, of Selinsgrove, was in Leeser’s one recent day to shop for new shoes. She likes the personal service, especially since she needs the regular insoles replaced with orthopedic insoles that require a deeper back to the shoe.
“I don’t buy shoes online,” Beaver said. “Actually, I don’t buy anything online.”
Doresky said the store keeps a size record card to keep track of how much a customer’s foot changes and includes notes on whether a kid is rough on shoes or if a customer’s feet perspires a lot. In the latter case, they will recommend a shoe that breathes better.
If the shoe won’t fit…
Albright said online shoe companies don’t take into account whether a shoe has a deep toe box or is wide enough in the forefoot.
“People who have bunions need some width in the forefoot,” he said. “Sometimes shoes are narrow.”
He said ill-fitting shoes can cause “tons of problems, ulcers, corns, heel pain.”
Albright added, “If patients are interested in shoes and I think certain shoes are going to help them, I can give them a prescription. If we don’t have them we send them to a shoe store like (Leeser’s or Champion).
He said with some of the problems, such as diabetes, people lose feeling in their feet. If something is rubbing that they can’t feel, they risk infection and possible amputation.
Even for those without foot problems already, Doresky said certain shoes perform better in certain activities — walking, running, some are oil-resistant, slip-resistant needed for certain jobs.
Doresky said Leeser’s also softens the seams of shoes, works them over and inspects them for easier break-in.
“If something is wrong with the shoe, we can be an advocate, rather than buying a shoe from a store in Michigan.”
She said online companies also don’t support local organizations such as Little League and the local fire companies that local businesses do.
Williams said that while Zappos doesn’t have the best prices, they have the best selection, and parents should be able to tell if a shoe will fit their kids.
